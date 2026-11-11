Djokovic Leads Five ATP Players Aged 30 and Older Still Winning in 2026

Five players aged 30 and older have won titles, reached finals, or beaten top-10 opponents this fall, from a 39-year-old chasing Roger Federer’s title record to a 34-year-old qualifier who climbed back into the top 100. Here’s a look at the top players over 30 who are still making an impact on the ATP Tour.

Novak Djokovic, 39

Novak Djokovic’s 2026 season hasn’t quite lived up to his expectations, but it still featured some incredible accomplishments, especially considering the veteran just completed his 24th season on the ATP Tour. He reached the Australian Open final in January, beating Jannik Sinner in five sets in the semifinals before losing to Alcaraz. There, he also became the first man to reach 400 career Grand Slam wins. Djokovic then added a Wimbledon semifinal appearance, passing Federer for the most match wins at the tournament with 106.

In October, he won the China Open for a record seventh time, maintaining his perfect record at the tournament and beating Alexander Zverev and Alex de Minaur along the way. This marked his 102nd title, one behind Federer’s 103, and it made him the first man to win a title in 21 consecutive seasons. In Paris this week, he beat Valentin Vacherot as the oldest winner in the tournament’s history and ended a run of four straight Masters 1000 losses, the longest of his career.

The Serbian just barely missed the cut for the Nitto ATP Finals this season, marking only the second time in his career that he’s failed to qualify for the year-end tournament. Despite this, Djokovic’s 2026 season was still one for the record books.

Daniil Medvedev, 30

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 6, 2026 Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts during his round of 16 match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jerry Lai | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

This season has been a rebound year for Daniil Medvedev, who took major strides from his previous two seasons, which were shaky to say the least. After going without a title in 2024 and winning only a single 250 title in 2025, the 30-year-old has won four in 2026: Brisbane, Dubai, Hangzhou, and Almaty. Only Jannik Sinner won more titles than Medvedev with six.

In Almaty, Medvedev came back from a set down to beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-7(6), 6-1, 6-3 and defend a title for the first time in his career, after losing all three of his previous finals as defending champion. This was his 25th title, and helped the veteran qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals after missing last year. Medvedev currently sits at world No. 5, and shows no signs of slowing down despite turning 30 earlier this year.

Jan-Lennard Struff, 36

Aug 3, 2026; Montreal, QC], Canada; Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) hits a backhand against Alex Michelsen (USA) during first round play at IGA Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 36 years old, Jan-Lennard Struff had a comeback season that saw him climb as high as No. 47 with three top-10 wins and a run to the Wimbledon quarterfinals. His biggest victories came against Alexander Bublik at the French Open, Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon, and top seed Arthur Fils in Brussels.

He reached the final in Brussels but ultimately lost to Tallon Griekspoor 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. In Basel, he also recorded a win over Novak Djokovic for the first time in his career. For Struff, 2026 was a season defined by big wins, though unfortunately he couldn’t capitalize on a title.

Tallon Griekspoor, 30

Aug 9, 2026; Montreal, QC, Canada; Tallon Griekspoor (NED) serves the ball to Daniel Merida (ESP) during round of sixteen play at IGA Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tallon Griekspoor struggled with injuries for much of 2026 but ended the season on a high note. Griekspoor won the title in Brussels after coming back from a set down in three straight matches, including wins against Jiri Lehecka, Francisco Cerundolo, and Jan-Lennard Struff. This was his fourth career title, marking his first since Mallorca in June 2025, and the first by a Dutchman indoors since 2003. The win helped Griekspoor improve 10 places in the ATP rankings to No. 50.

Nikoloz Basilashvili, 34

Aug 29, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia during his match against Yibing Wu of China on day one of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

After dealing with injuries at the end of last year, Nikoloz Basilashvili started 2026 outside the top 100. The Georgian spent much of the season in qualifying draws and qualified for eight tour-level events, the most of any player.

In Almaty, he again came through qualifying to beat Marin Cilic and Adrian Mannarino, then upset Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals to reach his first ATP final since 2022. Although he lost to Medvedev in the final, this run helped Basilashvili jump 33 spots to No. 95 in the ATP rankings. Now back in the top 100, he remains a five-time tour champion with wins over Juan Martín del Potro, Alexander Zverev, and Roger Federer.