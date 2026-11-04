WTA and TikTok Form a Global Content Partnership

Earlier this week, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and global social media platform TikTok announced a special partnership that builds on an existing relationship between the two organizations. The partnership will involve several upcoming WTA tournaments, including the 2026 WTA Finals.

WTA and TikTok Announce Partnership

On November 2nd, the WTA and TikTok announced a global content partnership that intends to expand how fans discover and experience women’s tennis. The collaboration will focus on a mix of “player-led storytelling, creator content, and innovative digital experiences” at events on the WTA Tour.

The partnership’s first digital event was TikTok exclusively streaming the official Draw Ceremony for the 2026 WTA Finals on November 3rd. The social media company will host other livestreams in the future, and they will establish a dedicated sports content experience called TikTok GamePlan at various eligible WTA 1000 events, select WTA 500 tournaments, and this year’s WTA Finals in Indian Wells.

As part of the partnership, the WTA and TikTok are going to work with some of the top women’s tennis players to build their presence on the social media platform. According to the WTA press release, all TikTok posts with the #WTA hashtag have seen a 50% increase in views over the past calendar year.

Official Press Comments by TikTok

TikTok’s Global Head of Sport Rolllo Goldstaub said in the same press release that “the passionate and growing women's tennis and sports community on TikTok helps fans discover athletes, celebrate big moments and bring their own perspectives to the game.”

“Together with the WTA, we’re giving sports fans more ways to experience the Tour,” he continued. “From player-led storytelling and creator access to live moments and dedicated destinations with TikTok GamePlan. It’s about making the Tour part of the conversation on TikTok and giving new audiences and tennis lovers an even closer connection to the players and moments they can discover on TikTok.”

The Rise of Tennis Content Creation

The official partnership between the WTA and TikTok is part of a growing trend of tennis content creation on various social media platforms. The presence and behavior of content creators at the 2026 US Open caused much online discourse, and the All England Tennis Club announced shortly after that content creators would not receive formal credentials at Wimbledon 2027.

Despite this mixed reception by tennis fans and organizers, the collaboration between the WTA and TikTok will further support digital creators and their presence at official events. The WTA Creator Club will be a formal initiative that gives content creators special access to WTA tournaments and “unique content opportunities” designed by both organizations.

Official Press Comments by the WTA

The official WTA press release ended with Sarah Swanson, WTA’s Chief Brand Officer, saying, "Women's tennis is having a real cultural moment, and our players are at the heart of it. They're not only extraordinary athletes, but global personalities who are influencing conversations far beyond sport.”

“Our work with TikTok over the past year has demonstrated the growing global momentum behind women's tennis and the potential to reach and engage audiences in new ways,” she continued. “By combining the power of our players and tournaments with TikTok's creativity and reach, we’re looking forward to making women's tennis more accessible and engaging for the next generation."