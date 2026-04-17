Djokovic Out of Madrid; Sinner and Alcaraz Decisions Incoming

The Mutua Madrid Open might be without the three best men's tennis players in the world. Novak Djokovic surprisingly announced on social media that he would not compete in the tournament (less than a day after a splashy announcement by the tournament organizers).

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner is flying to Madrid and will make a decision once he gets there based on how he feels physically. Additionally, Carlos Alcaraz is battling a wrist injury that knocked him out of the Monte-Carlo Masters. Alcaraz is currently considered doubtful to play. Below is a breakdown of where all three players stand.

Novak Djokovic Drops Out

Madrid, unfortunately I won’t be able to compete @MutuaMadridOpen this year. I’m continuing my recovery in order to be back soon. Hasta pronto! — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) April 17, 2026

"Madrid, unfortunately, I won't be able to compete @MutuaMadridOpen this year," wrote Djokovic on social media. "I'm continuing my recovery in order to be back soon. Hasta pronto!" Djokovic has said in the past that he only cares about Grand Slam events and the Olympics, but that is really becoming obvious in the 2026 ATP season.

Djokovic is still the ATP World No. 4 with a singles record of 7-2 and zero titles. The 24-time Grand Slam champion has only played in two tournaments this year (the Australian Open and Indian Wells). Hopefully, Djokovic is able to play at the French Open next month.

Jannik Sinner's Decision Comes Soon

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Jannik Sinner flies to Madrid tomorrow and then he will decide whether to play or not.



*Laureus ceremony, which Jannik is nominated for World Sportsman of the Year, is also in Madrid! (20/04)



🔗 https://t.co/GAKLeMiTEu pic.twitter.com/5fDJgYKwW0 — janniksin archive (@sinnervideos) April 17, 2026

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Jannik Sinner flies to Madrid tomorrow and then he will decide whether to play or not.

Sinner overtook Alcaraz as the ATP World No. 1 after beating him in the Monte-Carlo Masters last week. Sinner has a singles record of 24-2 with three singles titles. Sinner did not attempt to play the Barcelona Open like Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz's Wrist Injury

With Alcaraz and Sinner doubtful, this tournament can end up being as open as you imagine… https://t.co/zXqOY69MO1 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) April 17, 2026

Alcaraz made the quick turnaround from the Monte-Carlo Masters to the Barcelona Open for two reasons: to defend his ATP Rankings points and play in front of his home country. It did not work out as he had to drop out due to a wrist injury.

Alcaraz is the ATP World No. 2 after losing to Sinner in the Monte-Carlo Masters final. Sinner has a singles record of 21-3 with two singles titles.

The Madrid Open is an ATP Masters 1000 event that runs from April 22 to May 3. The iconic clay court tournament is held at the Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain.

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