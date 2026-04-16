Novak Djokovic Debuts Peachy Lacoste Kit for French Open

While the clay court season is in full swing, the 2026 edition of the French Open is still more than a month away. However, that is not stopping all of the major sportswear brands from getting a head start on their marketing for the most fashionable Grand Slam.

Novak Djokovic debuted his upcoming Lacoste kit in a hype video on social media. Oddly enough, it was the Madrid Open that shared the sneak peek, not the French Open. Nevertheless, it is an exciting development.

Check out the Instagram video below for a first look at Djokovic's latest kit and a breakdown of how to buy it online.

Novak Djokovic's Lacoste Kit for Roland Garros

Tennis players and fans can already purchase Djokovic's peachy outfit online at Lacoste, Tennis Express, and Tennis Warehouse. The pieces include the On Court Polo ($155), Shorts ($110), and Hat ($75).

Additionally, fans can get the Fan Polo ($100) and T-Shirt ($85) for more casual use. According to Lacoste's official product description, the color is called "Rose Pale." This is a welcome departure from the red and orange hues Djokovic has worn on the clay courts of Roland Garros over the past few years.

Currently, there is no information on the colorway of Djokovc's signature ASICS tennis shoes for the French Open. However, they usually match his Lacoste outfits on the court.

Novak Djokovic's Lacoste Partnership

In late 2025, there was a wild rumor among tennis fans that Djokovic might leave Lacoste in 2026. He signed a contract extension with the French brand in September 2021 which reportedly expired in 2025. There have been no major announcements, and Djokovic continues to wear Lacoste everywhere he goes.

Djokovic is the ATP World No. 4 with a singles record of 7-2 and zero titles. The 24-time Grand Slam champion has only played in two tournaments this year (the Australian Open and Indian Wells). After a finals run in Melbourne, we have hardly seen the tennis legend in action this year as he has steadily dropped out of tournaments.

However, Djokovic is expected to compete in the Mutua Madrid Open. The ATP Masters 1000 event runs from April 22 to May 3. After that, Djokovic will play in the French Open, which runs from May 18 to June 7.

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