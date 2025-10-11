Djokovic Shows Class After Shanghai Masters Loss: "Next Question, Please"
After battling through injuries and extreme weather conditions, it looked as though Novak Djokovic had a clear path to the Shanghai Masters title.
All four of the players ranked above Djokovic were out of the picture. He just needed to defeat the qualifier Valentin Vacherot and then the winner of the match between Daniil Medvedev and Arthur Rinderknech in the final.
However, it was not to be for the most accomplished men's player in history. Vacherot defeated Djokovic in straight sets in the semifinals: 6-3, 6-4.
It was a disappointing loss for Djokovic, who was within arm's reach of his 101st career title and his first Masters 1000 victory in almost two years.
However, it was an even more important victory for Vacherot, and that is where Djokovic wanted the attention focused during his post-match press conference.
According to The Tennis Letter, a media reporter asked Djokovic a multi-part question, "How do you feel after this match? How much did you risk to continue? And can I just ask you, maybe next week you will just rest? Or you think to go to Saudi Arabia?"
Djokovic responded, "I want to congratulate Valentin for reaching his first Masters final. Going from qualifications, it's an amazing story. I told him at the net that he's had an amazing tournament, but more so, his attitude is very good, and his game was amazing as well. So it's all about him. I wish him all the best in the finals, and the better player won today."
The reporter followed up, "Can you talk about your physical condition?" Djokovic replied flatly, "No. Next question, please."
As always, Djokovic was gracious in defeat. The 24-time Grand Slam champion has established himself as an elder statesman in the sport thanks to his candor, thoughtful arguments, and celebration of younger players.
After today's loss, Djokovic falls to 35-11 on the season with just one title. Despite not playing at his extremely high level, the Serbian superstar is still the ATP World No. 5 and will qualify for the ATP Finals next month in Turin, Italy.
However, it is unclear if Djokovic has any interest in competing in the ATP Finals. That will be a storyline to follow over the next few weeks.
The Shanghai Masters final will be played tomorrow on Sunday, October 12. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.