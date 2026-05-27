Drama, Heat, and Injuries Defined Wednesday at Roland Garros

The heat in Paris is literally getting to everyone competing at Roland Garros. Usually, the French Open is known for its style and culture, but today was full of tense moments — probably exacerbated by the unseasonably high temperatures.

Wednesday will be remembered for the heat, drama, and injuries. Below are the six most intense moments that had little to do with tennis.

[2] Elena Rybakina Upset

Rybakina says Stefano Vukov left her match at Roland Garros because he’s been sick the last few days



“I was wondering what sort of regrets you had today? If there were any specific points or shots that stood out. Also what kind of advice were you getting from your coaching box?… pic.twitter.com/iSK4kfx9sy — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 27, 2026

The unseeded Yuliia Starodubtseva upset second-seed Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(4). It was a heartbreaking loss for Rybakina, who was eyeing her third Grand Slam title. Adding insult to injury, Rabakina had to deal with more controversy involving her coach, Stefano Vukov, after the match.

A reporter asked Rybakina about Vokov leaving the coaches' box early. Rybakina took exception to the question, then explained that Vukov had been feeling unwell over the past few days.

[3] Novak Djokovic Mad at Crowd

"They don't have respect, no respect, no respect." 😳



Djokovic was NOT HAPPY after his serve got interrupted by a spectator 👀



Watch Roland-Garros on TNT 📺 pic.twitter.com/PHrIxuXRSY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 27, 2026

The third-seeded Novak Djokovic is the elder statesman in tennis and takes it upon himself to hold all parties accountable for anything that hurts the sport. A fan yelled during Djokovic's serve, and he was visibly angry at the lack of decorum.

Djojovic paced around the court and yelled, "They don't have respect, no respect, no respect." The 24-time Grand Slam champion went on to defeat Valentin Royer in four sets: 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (7), 6-3.

[13] Jasmine Paolini Upset

Rozpłakana Jasmine Paolini 🥺



Włoszka, finalistka #RG2024, zalała się łzami w trakcie 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐨𝐮𝐭 z Solaną Sierrą 😞



Nie pomogło, Jaśmina żegna się z Paryżem po 2. rundzie...#RolandGarros #RG2026 pic.twitter.com/vt6OCP8WGD — Eurosport Polska (@Eurosport_PL) May 27, 2026

It was no secret that 13-seed Jasmine Paolini was far from fully healthy entering Roland Garros. Solana Sierra defeated Paolini three sets: 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. Making matters worse, the fan-favorite Paolini cried during the decider.

Paolini called for the trainer due to a foot injury, while down 0-3 in the third set. She toughed it out through the match, even signing autographs for fans on her way off the court. Later, she would break down again in her post-match press conference.

[26] Jakub Mensik Heat Collapse

Incredible scenes at the end of the Mensik and Navone match at Roland Garros.



Jakub wins the match and falls to the ground.



He can’t get up.



He was cramping during the tiebreak.



Navone walks over to his side of the net to congratulate him.



Jakub still can’t get up, and the… pic.twitter.com/nVADsbFMz9 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 27, 2026

The 26-seed Jakub Mensik defeated Mariano Navone in a hard-fought, five-setter: 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (13-11). The match lasted 4 hours and 41 minutes, leaving Mensik unable to get off the court. Navone crossed the net to congratulate Mensik and also help him get up.

Mensik required medical attention while lying on the clay court with ice packs all over his upper body. He was eventually helped to his feet and was able to walk off the court before requiring a wheelchair. After taking an ice bath, Mensik was able to speak with the media.

[26] Hailey Baptiste Scary Injury

Hailey Baptiste was forced to retire down set point to Wang after landing awkwardly on her left leg on a jumping FH.



Heartbreaking scenes for the American who was playing the best tennis of her life. She also had to retire from RG in 2022 due to an ankle issue. Wishing her a… pic.twitter.com/X5iQxkVFZq — Christian's Court (@christianscourt) May 27, 2026

The heartbreak continued when 26-seed Hailey Baptiste suffered a scary knee injury during the first set of her match against qualifier Wang Xiyu. Baptiste landed awkwardly on her left leg and immediately fell to the ground.

Her father, Qasim, was the first on the court to attend to his daughter. Wang won the match 5-4, and Baptiste's incredible clay court season comes to a sad ending.

Wang Xinyu's Code Violation

Wang Xinyu received a code violation for stepping over to the other side of the court and arguing over a line call with Tamara Korpatsch. pic.twitter.com/Zlqmu0vFIv — TNT Sports (@tntsports) May 27, 2026

Tamara Korpatsch refused to shake hands with Wang Xinyu after defeating her in three contentious sets: 6-2, 2-6, 6-3. After losing the set point in the first, Wang stormed over to Korpatsch's side of the court to argue a ball mark. Wang received a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct. Meanwhile, Korpatsch faces the seventh-seed Elina Svitolina in the third round.

The French Open runs through June 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.