Novak Djokovic Faces Tricky Draw at 2026 French Open

Paris never needs extra motivation to have a good time, but today has been extra celebratory with the unveiling of the men's and women's singles draw for the 2026 French Open. Tennis fans and media alike scoured the brackets to chart out potential paths to the finals for players.

Despite the fact that Carlos Alcaraz will miss the iconic clay court Grand Slam, it will do little to improve third-seeded Novak Djokovic's chances at Roland Garros. Djokovic faces a challenging path to the final. Below is a round-by-round breakdown for the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

In the first round, Djokovic will face Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. The Frenchman has had an up-and-down season with the loss of his coach, but remains a dangerous player. He was the ATP's Most Improved Player in 2024 and is known for his powerful serve. Djokovic and Mpetshi Perricard have never faced off on the ATP Tour before.

In the second round, Djokovic will face either Valentin Royer or a qualifier. If Djokovic makes it to the third round, he could face either the 28-seed Joao Fonseca or Dino Prižmić. Djokovic has never faced Fonseca and is 1-1 against Prižmić.

Projected Men's quarter-finals (based on seeding):



(1) Sinner vs Shelton (5)

(4) Auger-Aliassime vs Medvedev (6)

(3) Djokovic vs de Minaur (8)

(2) Zverev vs Fritz (7)#RolandGarros — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 21, 2026

Djokovic's road to the final does not get any easier in the fourth round. He could face 15-seed Casper Ruud, 24-seed Tommy Paul, or Lorenzo Sonego. Djokovic is 5-1 against Ruud, 1-0 against Paul, and 1-1 against Sonego.

In the quarterfinals, Djokovic could face 8-seed Alex de Minaur, 11-seed Andrey Rublev, 23-seed Tomás Martín Etcheverry, or 26-seed Jakub Mensik. Djokovic is 3-1 against de Minaur, 5-1 against Rublev, 3-0 against Etcheverry, and 1-1 against Mensik.

Who are you picking to lift the title on the men's side? 💭 pic.twitter.com/Zd1twYTyIV — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) May 21, 2026

The semifinals could bring a matchup against 2-seed Alexander Zverev, 7-seed Taylor Fritz, 12-seed Jiri Lehecka, or 27-seed Rafael Jodar. Djokovic is 9-5 against Zverev, 11-0 against Fritz, 2-0 against Lehecka, and has never faced Jodar before.

Should Djokovic advance through his side of the bracket, the final could be a matchup against the top-ranked Jannik Sinner, 4-seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, or 6-seed Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic is 5-6 against Sinner, 1-1 against Auger-Aliassime, and 10-5 against Medvedev.

The 2026 French Open's main draw runs from May 24 through June 7. Last year, Alcaraz defeated Sinner in one of the best matches in tennis history to win the title. With the Spanish superstar recovering from a wrist injury, a new champion will be crowned on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.