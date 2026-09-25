Eala & Andreeva Stunned as Other Rising Stars Shine in Singapore

Alex Eala was a heavy favorite to reach her second WTA final of 2026 at the Singapore Tennis Open, now in its first year as a WTA 500. After No. 2 seed Amanda Anisimova withdrew, Eala was the only top-30 player remaining in the bottom half of the draw.

Eala Suffers Surprise Early Exit

The Filipina fan favorite was five points from the quarterfinal, leading Tatiana Prozorova 6-4, 4-2 with a break point to take a 5-2 lead. But the World No. 180 rallied back to clinch a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 win in three hours and nine minutes.

TATIANA PROZOROVA 😤



Upset alert in Singapore as Tatiana Prozorova knocks out Eala 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.#SgTennisOpen pic.twitter.com/vo1zv6arCM — wta (@WTA) September 24, 2026

The feat marked Prozorova’s maiden top-40 victory, with the 22-year-old boasting just two career tour-level wins before this week.

Prozorova Withdraws After Quarterfinal Win

COMEBACK COMPLETE ✅



Tatiana Prozorova makes her first ever WTA semifinal in Singapore!#SgTennisOpen pic.twitter.com/fEbJ514E0t — wta (@WTA) September 25, 2026

The breakout player earned another top-40 scalp on Friday, defeating Xinyu Wang 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 to reach her first WTA semifinal.

Unfortunately, Prozorova's Cinderella run in Singapore ended early. The Russian player suffered a head injury during her doubles quarterfinal alongside countrywoman Sofya Lansere.

The pair were forced to retire down 7-5, 5-2 against Miyu Kato and Ellen Perez after Kato hit an overhead that struck Prozorova in the head. The 22-year-old withdrew from her singles semifinal hours later, citing a head injury.

Prozorova just got hit hard in the face on an overhead, has been off court taking an MTO for a while now pic.twitter.com/f8ggewuv84 — Owen (@kostekcanu) September 25, 2026

Gibson Sinks Sakkari and Reaches First WTA Final

Prozorova's withdrawal gives 22-year-old Talia Gibson a walkover into Sunday's final. The Aussie defeated No. 7 seed Maria Sakkari 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 to reach her maiden tour-level semifinal.

Into her first Tour-level semifinal!🤩



Talia Gibson defeats the No.7 seed!#SgTennisOpen pic.twitter.com/7fH54z0UJA — wta (@WTA) September 25, 2026

Gibson, who started the season ranked 118th, will make her top-50 debut on Monday and could ascend to World No. 33 if she wins the title. Prozorova will rise to a career-high ranking of No. 123 next week.

Fernandez Takes Down Andreeva Again

Fans in Singapore will still get to enjoy a semifinal featuring two talented 24-year-old lefties.

Leylah Fernandez reached her first semifinal of the season with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over top seed Mirra Andreeva.

The Canadian, who also defeated Andreeva last month in Toronto, saved two break points at 1-1 in the opening set before storming to a 6-2, 5-2 lead.

Andreeva surged back to level the match at 5-5 in the second set, but the 19-year-old was ultimately undone by sloppy play and committed 41 total unforced errors to 12 winners.

Andreeva also struggled on serve throughout the 93-minute encounter. The World No. 5, who was broken six times, won just 39% of points behind her second serve.

Chwalinska Closes in on Top-20 Debut

The sixth-seeded Fernandez next takes on Roland Garros finalist Maja Chwalinska, who defeated defending champion Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-2.

Magic from Maja! 🪄



Maja Chwalinska was all over the court in her victory in Singapore.#SgTennisOpen pic.twitter.com/pldY0SFLyD — wta (@WTA) September 25, 2026

Mertens was playing her first singles match of the week after receiving a first-round bye and a second-round walkover from Barbora Krejcikova

The 89-minute triumph marks Chwalinska’s first top-20 victory. The No. 5 seed is one win away from cracking the top-20 herself, as a victory over Fernandez would put her at No. 19 in the live rankings.

Fernandez is the only remaining player to have won a WTA title, lifting five tour-level winners’ trophies.

What's Next for Andreeva & Eala

Andreeva will look to rebound next week at the China Open, a WTA 1000-level tournament.

Eala chose to skip Beijing and will instead head to Japan for the 2026 Asian Games, which begin Sunday. As the top seed, the Filipina will earn a berth in the 2028 LA Olympics if she takes gold at the Asian Games.