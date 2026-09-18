Alex Eala Spotted at New York Fashion Week Following US Open Run

Alex Eala rose to a new level of fame this summer when she became the first player from the Philippines to win a singles title on the WTA Tour. She also had a great showing at this year’s US Open, but she did not leave New York City before attending a few of her favorite designers’ shows at New York Fashion Week.

Tory Burch

The first show Eala attended was for designer Tory Burch, who even met and stood for pictures with the young tennis player. Despite being featured on the cover of Vogue Philippines in 2022 and Tatler Philippines in 2025, this was Eala’s first fashion show appearance. She said to the press that she was naturally both excited and nervous.

In an interview with Cultured Magazine, Eala also spoke about her love of and connection to fashion, saying, “Sports and fashion are common in a way where you get to express yourself and you get to show your personality.”

For the Tory Burch show, Eala wore a custom, long-sleeved red blazer with tan slacks. Some sources reported that the look was a subtle homage to her mother. The tennis player sat in the front row alongside musician Lauryn Hill and actress Amanda Seyfried.

Michael Kors

The following night, Eala attended the Michael Kors show at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA). She again sat in the front row, this time beside Vogue’s infamous former editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. It was not the first time the two had met, given the Filipina’s well-known interest in fashion.

In an interview at the US Open, Wintour even commented on Eala’s growing passion, saying, “We had the young Filipino star, you know, you could see even in such a young star how interested she is in fashion. How she wants to learn about it and follow it, and I think it’s great. It’s wonderful how sports and fashion have become this wonderful sort of marriage.”

For the Michael Kors show, Eala wore a modern strapless black dress that was covered in black floral appliqués along with matching long gloves, kitten heels, and an updo. The combination inspired several online outlets to reference Audrey Hepburn.

Calvin Klein

Eala had a third and final front-row seat at the Calvin Klein show, sitting next to actress Sadie Sink, musician Tate McRae, and actress Lingling Kwong. The tennis player had already worn pieces from the new campaign, saying that “it feels like air but also very cozy.”

Eala wore pieces from the Calvin Klein Collection by Veronica Leoni to show. The look featured a white shirt with pleated trousers as well as pointy shoes and gloves of the same color. For further accessories, Eala wore a thin black belt and a silver flask-shaped clutch.

Eala’s US Open Performance

Eala had a thrilling US Open debut. She easily won her first-round match against Mary Stoiana in straight sets (6-1, 6-2), and she defeated Oleksandra Oliynykova also in straight sets (6-1, 6-4). The Filipina player then narrowly lost a scorching three-set match in the third round against Iva Jovic (7-5, 3-6, 7-5).