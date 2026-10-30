Elena Rybakina secured the WTA Year-End No. 1 Ranking this week at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. After beating Yulia Putintseva in the round of 16, Rybakina officially secured her spot as World No. After an incredible 2026 season, winning two majors, the 27-year-old became the first tennis player from Kazakhstan, both men and women, singles and doubles, to finish No. 1 in the world.

"It's always difficult matches against Yulia," Rybakina said in her on-court interview after her win against Putintseva. "I was ready for longer rallies. She plays a lot of drop shots and changing the rhythm, so I was happy I stayed focused, stayed aggressive and a lot of things worked for me today."

Rybakina started the year with a slam dunk, recording her second-ever major title in Australia, besting Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. According to the WTA, she recorded 54 wins in 2026.

"Finishing the year as World No.1 in the PIF WTA Rankings for the first time is an incredibly special moment for me," Rybakina said. "I'm really proud of what I've achieved this season and the consistency I've shown throughout the year. I want to thank my team, my sponsors, my family and everyone who has supported me along the way. I'm now looking forward to competing at the WTA Finals and hopefully finishing the season on a high"

Rybakina defeated Sabalenka again in the finals of the US Open, bookending her Major-season with a thrilling three-set victory.

Rybakina Withdraws from Toray Pan Pacific Open

Following her win against Putintseva, Rybakina opted to withdraw from the tournament, citing a neck injury.

"Dear fans, I’m very sorry to announce that I’ve had to withdraw from my next match," Rybakina said in a statement on the WTA's website. "Unfortunately, I’ve been experiencing inflammation and pain in my neck, which has been affecting my ability to play at my best. It’s a very difficult decision, as I love playing here and always appreciate the incredible support from the fans. I hope to be back again next year. Thank you all for your understanding and support."

While the in-form tennis professional will miss the rest of this tournament, she intends to be ready for the upcoming WTA finals in Indian Wells. The WTA finals run from November 8 to November 15.

Likewise, the ATP finals will start November 15, and will take place Turin, Italy.