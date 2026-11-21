It was a season to remember for Elena Rybakina, with the 27-year-old hitting new heights in a career-defining 2026. Following on from her 2022 Wimbledon triumph, the Kazakh finally tasted further Grand Slam success at both the Australian Open and US Open this year, while also rising to world No. 1 for the first time.

It therefore comes as no surprise that Rybakina tops the 2026 WTA Tour prize money standings with over $11 million won on court this year, with this being the first time she has topped the season-ending list. This proved to be a fruitful year for the top players in the women’s game, with over eight women earning over $5 million in on-court earnings in 2026, with a further two players winning over $4 million across the season.

Big Winnings In 2026 As Rybakina Leads List

A career-changing year for Rybakina saw her usurp the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek at the top of the sport, after long being in the shadow of her two greatest rivals. In total, she earned a cool $11,134,420 across the year. Almost half of her season earnings came thanks to her maiden triumph at the US Open, with the $5.5 million she received for her victory at Flushing Meadows being one of the biggest payouts ever awarded in tennis. The Kazakh also earned $2.75 million for her Australian Open victory, and tops the standings despite withdrawing from the season-end WTA Finals. She was ranked third in the 2025 WTA end-of-year prize money list.

Narrowly trailing Rybakina in second place is Mirra Andreeva, who also finishes just behind the world No.1 in the WTA Rankings for the season. Andreeva banked an impressive $10,522,615 in 2026, with the biggest paycheck she received being the $3.37 million she earned for her unbeaten triumph at the WTA Finals. Notably, the world No. 2 was also awarded $3.25 million for her maiden Grand Slam triumph at the French Open in June.

World No. 3 Sabalenka sits in third place in the prize money standings, despite not winning a Grand Slam title in 2026. The Belarusian, runner-up at both the Australian Open and US Open to Rybakina, achieved total earnings of $8,585,243 for the season, placing her just ahead of Linda Noskova in fourth. World No. 7 Noskova earned an impressive $8,286,284 for the season, including $4.75 million for winning her maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July.

Coco Gauff rounds out the top five on the WTA prize money list for 2026, earning a total $7,757,496 for the year. Highlights of Gauff’s season included her triumph at the Cincinnati Open, alongside semi-final showings at Wimbledon and the US Open. Fellow American Jessica Pegula sits behind her compatriot in sixth place, with earnings of $6,445,219, while recent WTA Finals runner-up Elina Svitolina earned $6,022,470 across the year to finish seventh overall.

Wimbledon runner-up and world No. 8 Karolina Muchova finishes the year eighth on the prize money standings, with total earnings of $5,172,172 across the season, with Madrid Open champion Marta Kostyuk in ninth place on $4,580,897 for 2026. Notably, world No. 9 Swiatek finishes the year tenth, having earned $4,499,239. It is the six-time Grand Slam champion’s lowest finish in the prize money standings since 2021, which was also the last season until 2026 that she was unable to win a major title.

Success in doubles powers several notable names up the prize money standings, including Katerina Siniakova. The Czech earned $3,746,299 in 2026, of which over $2.6 million was accumulated through success on the doubles court. Siniakova’s most frequent partner, America’s Taylor Townsend, won $3,059,589 to finish in 14th for the season.

Elsewhere, breakout star Maja Chwalinska sits in 15th place on $2,910,139 for 2026, following a year that saw her reach the French Open final and triumph at the Wuhan Open. Rising US stars Iva Jovic sits in 16th place with winnings of $2,763,233, while Zheng Qinwen ranks 20th, having earned $2,490,893 following a late season resurgence.

Top 20 WTA Prize Money Earners For 2026

1) Elena Rybakina, $11,134,420

2) Mirra Andreeva, $10,522,615

3) Aryna Sabalenka, $8,585,243

4) Linda Noskova, $8,286,284

5) Coco Gauff, $7,757,496

6) Jessica Pegula, $6,445,219

7) Elina Svitolina, $6,022,470

8) Karolina Muchova, $5,172,172

9) Marta Kostyuk, $4,580,897

10) Iga Swiatek, $4,499,239

11) Katerina Siniakova, $3,746,299

12) Diana Shnaider, $3,493,406

13) Elise Mertens, $3,454,142

14) Taylor Townsend, $3,059,589

15) Maja Chwalinska, $2,910,139

16) Iva Jovic, $2,763,233

17) Jasmine Paolini, $2,659,827

18) Belinda Bencic, $2,620,571

19) Naomi Osaka, $2,612,989

20) Zheng Qinwen, $2,490,893