Emma Raducanu's Health Problems Lead to Ningbo Open Loss
After a strong summer punctuated by an even better stretch during the North American Hard Court season, Emma Raducanu's Asian Swing is turning out to be a nightmare.
After climbing all the way up to WTA World No. 29, Raducanu has suffered early exits in Seoul, Beijing, Wuhan, and now Ningbo. Adding injury to insult, the British star has battled sickness and a nagging back injury.
On Tuesday morning, Zhu Lin came from behind to defeat Raducanu in three sets during their first-round match at the Ningbo Open: 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.
The match highlighted two troubling trends that have plagued Raducanu's Asian Swing: poor health and falling apart in third sets.
After winning the first set, Raducanu began to falter in the second set. She called for a physio and had her blood pressure taken. A quick snack and drink did little to improve her depleted stamina.
Making matters worse, Raducanu became visibly uncomfortable as she tried stretching out her back. She received treatment for back spasms, which have dogged her throughout most of the season.
Raducanu's physical weakness can easily be explained as she is bouncing back from an illness. She had to retire in the second set of her first-round loss to Ann Li last week in Wuhan.
Raducanu eventually shared an update on social media from the doctor's office with the message, "Last day at the doctor's in Wuhan… feeling better now, shame I couldn't continue there but thank you for the messages."
Illness, back spasms, soaring temperatures, and a brutal travel schedule can easily explain Raducanu's disappointing showing today. However, her future schedule is now in doubt.
She is expected to play at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, which starts in six days on October 20. Then, a week later, the top-ranked Brit is scheduled to enter the Hong Kong Open.
After today's loss, Raducanu falls to 28-22 on the season. She has lost five of her last seven matches, including going 2-4 in the Asian Swing of the WTA Tour.
Meanwhile, the Lin improves to 19-16 on the season. She is currently the World No. 219 and faces the first-seed Mirra Andreeva in the second round tomorrow on Center Court. Lin just picked up the biggest win of her career. Can she top it in less than 24 hours?
The Ningbo Open (WTA 500) runs through October 19.