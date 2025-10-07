Wuhan Open: Raducanu Retires, Osaka Prevails, Navarro Upset
The Asian Swing of the ATP and WTA tours has been overshadowed by schedule critiques, conspiracy theories about court speeds, injuries, and brutal weather conditions.
The first round of the Wuhan Open is underway, and three of the sport's most popular players battled tough opponents in challenging conditions. With the first round in the books, the main draw has already been reshaped thanks to some surprising outcomes.
Naomi Osaka Prevails Over Leylah Fernandez
One of the tournament's best early matchups did not disappoint. Naomi Osaka defeated Leylah Fernandez in a hard-fought three-set match: 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.
After dropping the first set, Osaka proved capable of stopping Fernandez's service games in the second set. In the third set, Osaka jumped out to a 3-0 lead and held off a late rally from Fernandez to pick up her first career win in Wuhan.
The 11-seed Osaka will face China Open finalist Linda Noskova in the Round of 32 tomorrow. The two players have never played each other on tour before.
Emma Navarro Upset
Shuai Zhang pulled off the biggest upset of the opening round by taking down in a three-set rollercoaster: 6-2, 2-6, 6-3. Navarro struggled with her serve, but broke Zhang in 4/5 opportunities. Zhang returned the favor in 6/11 tries.
Navarro's rough season continues as she falls to 30-24 on the year. Meanwhile, the 36-year-old Zhang continues another strong campaign. She delighted Chinese fans with the upset, and will face the 35-year-old Sorana Cirstea tomorrow.
Emma Raducanu Retires
The warm weather played a significant role in the match between Emma Raducanu and Ann Li. After calling for a medical timeout and undergoing a quick examination, Raducanu retired in the second set. Li won in a walkover: 6-1, 6-4.
In addition to not feeling well, Raducanu struggled on the court. She tallied zero aces and five double faults in the lopsided match. Conversely, Li capitalized on service games, hitting seven aces and two double faults. Li broke Raducanu in 5/11 opportunities.
It is another early exit for Raducanu, who has not won more than two consecutive matches since the U.S. Open. Meanwhile, Li will face the 9-seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Round of 32 tomorrow. Alexandrova holds a 1-0 lead over Li in head-to-head matches.
The Wuhan Masters 1000 runs through Sunday, October 12. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.