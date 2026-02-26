Emma Raducanu Reunites With Old Coach for Indian Wells

Following a disappointing Australian Open campaign, Emma Raducanu made the right decision to part ways with coach Francisco Roig. The partnership lasted just six months and showed no signs of growth for the one-time Grand Slam champion.

After the split, Raducanu immediately went on a finals run at the Transylvania Open and is now gearing up for the Sunshine Swing.

While she is not currently looking for a new coach, Raducanu has brought Mark Petchey back to her staff in an informal role. Tom Kershaw of The Times covered the story at length in a report earlier today.

Mark Petchey watches Emma Raducanu play Jessica Pegula in the 2025 Miami Open. | IMAGO / MediaPunch

Her hitting partner Alexis Canter has acted as her de facto coach. Raducanu said she was not "actively looking for a coach" at the announcement of her Uniqlo ambassadorship this week.

She added, "Right now, I have Alexis in my corner. He knows me as a person. He knows me as a player. And I’ve actually had some success with him in the past year in Washington and Cluj… so it's going well."

Emma Raducanu for Uniqlo. | Uniqlo

It was last Spring when Raducanu ended an unsuccessful two-week trial with coach Vladimir Platenik, between Indian Wells and the Miami Open. Instead of going with a more traditional coach, Raducanu added Petchey to her staff.

Raducanu proceeded to have her best season in years while Petchey split time as a coach and television analyst.

After taking the coaching partnership one month at a time, Raducanu eventually landed on Roig as her full-time coach. Their main goal was to prepare for a strong run at the Australian Open in January, but that failed.

Mark Petchey on Emma Raducanu during The Big T podcast: “I’ll help her forever. I’ll take a bullet for her”. pic.twitter.com/74a8fTFqhE — Mavis (@MavisTennis) January 22, 2026

Petchey explained the end of his coaching partnership with Raducanu on the Tennis Channel's Big T podcast in January. "Emma and I never fell out. It just got to the point where I felt I couldn't be the No. 1 coach. We still chat, we're still in good communication, she'll still run some stuff past me. I'll help her forever. I'll take a bullet for her."

Injuries and a revolving door of coaches have defined Raducanu's career in the five years since her unexpected championship run at the 2021 U.S. Open. Hopefully, the British star can find the winning formula to maximize her talents.

Raducanu is currently the WTA world No. 25 with a singles record of 6-6. Her next tournament will be the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, followed by the Miami Open.

Emma Raducanu after losing in the Transylvania Open final. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

The 2026 BNP Paribas Open takes place on the top-notch amenities and facilities of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. The outdoor hard-court tournament is a Masters 1000 event on the ATP and WTA tours. The iconic event runs from March 4-15, 2026.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis style news from the court and beyond.