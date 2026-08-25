US Open Fan Week Kicks Off With Free Fan Access to Qualifying Rounds

Fan Week for the 2026 US Open has arrived, marking the start of the tournament and welcoming fans back to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The event offers a selection of practice sessions, qualifying matches, and engaging events to get fans excited for the main draws.

Highlights include the Mixed Doubles Championship, free access to qualifier games, and an exhibition match featuring Roger Federer. A new Fan Access Pass is needed to access most free events, with some other features requiring additional tickets.

Free Access to Qualifying Rounds

Fan Access Pass holders will have access to all matches in the 2026 US Open Qualifying Tournament. This competition will see 128 male and 128 female players competing for the final 16 slots in the main draws, and runs from August 24th to August 28th.

Competitors must win three consecutive matches in order to advance to the main draw. Among the hopefuls will be J.J. Wolf and Carol Young Suh Lee, who secured their spots in August 23rd’s Qualifying Wild Card Challenge.

Practice Sessions and Additional Events

Along with the qualifying tournament, fans will have access to a variety of practice sessions and premium events. Stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Venus Williams can be seen at featured sessions, along with a number of open practice sessions scheduled throughout the week.

Fan Week also hosts many exciting special events, including an exhibition match featuring a returning Roger Federer. The legendary player will take the court alongside Andy Roddick, Andre Agassi and John McEnroe for a special one-night event.

Access Requirements Updated

Fan Week attendees will need to register for a free Fan Access Pass in order to be admitted to the grounds and most free events. A pass does not guarantee access, as the system is mainly aimed at maintaining venue capacities.

Many premium events will also require an additional ticket. Tickets for the Mixed Doubles Championship, Federer exhibition match, and Stars of the Open exhibition can be purchased on the US Open website.

Food, Music, and Fun Off the Court

Fan Week’s schedule also offers a wide range of exciting offerings beyond the stadium. Regular events will be held on the Fountain Plaza stage, including a silent disco and traditional dance performances.

Attendees can also enjoy the nightly Heineken Happy Hour, frequent giveaways, and an assortment of family activities and food vendors.

Fan Week runs from August 23rd to August 29th, and the US Open main draw begins on August 30th.