Flavio Cobolli Withdraws from Paris Masters and Leaves His Turin Debut in Question

On November 2nd, Flavio Cobolli announced through social media that he was officially withdrawing from the last Masters 1000 tournament of the 2026 season. The move follows the Italian player’s tearful withdrawal from the Vienna Open just last week. Depending on how Paris shakes out, Cobolli may still return at this year’s ATP Finals.

Cobolli Withdraws from Paris

On Monday afternoon, Cobolli took to his Instagram Stories to announce his withdrawal from the Paris tournament in both Italian and English, saying, “I was really hoping I could make it. Today, after media day, I tried training in the gym, but I’m still feeling some discomfort and I don’t want to take any risks. So I’ve decided to withdraw from Paris.”

“This one really hurts,” he continued. “This city gave me the two biggest weeks of my career this year, and playing here again would have meant a lot. Now it’s all about recovering. Thank you for always being there.”

Flavio’s Tearful Vienna Open Retirement

On Thursday, October 29th, Cobolli retired from his Round of 16 match against Matteo Berrettini during the first set. The score was 5-2 in Berrettini’s favor when the younger Italian player called a trainer to his side off-court. After consulting with them, he made the tough choice to retire from the tournament. The moment went semi-viral as the 24-year-old teared up and received roars of support from the crowd.

Later that day, Cobolli announced on Instagram Stories that post-match scans revealed a minor muscle strain in his left thigh. The Italian player also added that he was still going to travel to Paris “and do everything I can to play the tournament.” Unfortunately, it took just one weekend of rest and training attempts to reveal that Cobolli would not recover in time to compete.

The End of Cobolli’s Season

Cobolli’s withdrawal from the Paris Masters does not mean the end of his 2026 season. He currently sits sixth in the PIF ATP Live Race To Turin rankings, which means that he will still very likely make his first ATP Finals appearance in mid-November.

Four players would have to surpass Cobolli in points standings during the Paris Masters to remove the Italian player from contention, and he currently sits well above most of the players behind him on the ATP rankings. In fact, it would have only taken two wins in Paris to permanently secure his place in Turin.

Even if he did somehow get knocked out, Cobolli has already had a career-best 2026 season. He has had 36 wins and 24 losses so far, including an ATP 250 title in Acapulco and a runner-up finish at the BMW Open. Most importantly, Cobolli reached his first-ever Grand Slam final at Roland Garros before losing a five-set battle against Alexander Zverev.