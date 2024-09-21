Frances Tiafoe "Felt Like Roger Federer" Against Daniil Medvedev
It was not easy, but Frances Tiafoe defeated Daniil Medvedev for the first time in his career on Saturday. Tiafoe won a lengthy three-set match in the Laver Cup: 3-6, 6-4, 10-5.
When asked about his mental approach after the match, Tiafoe said, "Honestly, I just started having fun. Laughing with my team, laughing with my team over there and here. Just having a bit of fun and started really finding my rhythm.
Tiafoe continued, "The courts are obviously much slower than I'm used to playing on, so it's tough playing Daniil on this court. But after the second set, midway into the second and in the tie-break, I felt like I was Roger Federer, honestly."
The new level of confidence displayed by Tiafoe is palpable. In addition to a coaching change he made earlier this summer, his battle against Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon helped remind the 26-year-old of his talent.
Since July, Tiafoe has been on a tear that included a run to Cincinnati Open finals and the US Open semifinals. Tiafoe is currently ranked World No. 16 and can still move up in the rankings before the season concludes.
