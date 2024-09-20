Serve On SI

Iga Swiatek Withdraws from China Open Due to 'Personal Reasons'

Iga Swiatek explained why she will not play in the China Open.

Mar 15, 2024; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Iga Swiatek (POL) reacts at match point as she defeated Marta Kostyuk (UKR) in her semi-final match in the BNP Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
Mar 15, 2024; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Iga Swiatek (POL) reacts at match point as she defeated Marta Kostyuk (UKR) in her semi-final match in the BNP Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Women's World No. 1 tennis player Iga Swiatek has announced that she will not play in the 2024 China Open in Beijing. Swiatek cited "personal reasons" for her decision not to play in the WTA 1000 event.

While Swiatek's decision to withdraw from the China Open comes as a disappointment to many tennis fans, it is not surprising.

Last Friday, she announced her decision to withdraw from the Korea Open because her physical condition had not recovered since the US Open.

Iga Swiatek celebrates her 2024 French Open championship.
Jun8, 2024; Paris, France; Iga Swiatek of Poland kisses the trophy after winning the women's singles final match against Jasmine Paolini of Italy on day 14 of Roland Garros at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images / Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

In fact, the last time fans saw Swiatek play was in the US Open quarterfinals when she lost to Jessica Pegula. Swiatek has had a long season, going 52-7 with five singles titles, including her French Open title.

But it has been a long year for tennis players who also had to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Swiatek even suggested there should be fewer tournaments, warning the grueling schedule could lead to more injuries.

Swiatek is still in a comfortable lead in the WTA rankings, but that could change after the China Open. World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka can cut Swiatek's 2169-point lead in half (the Beijing Open winner will take home 1,000 points).

Published
