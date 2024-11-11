Frances Tiafoe Parties with Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game
The top eight men's tennis players are currently competing at the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. While Frances Tiafoe did not make the cut, he enjoyed a strong comeback during the second half of the season and has positive momentum to build on going into next year.
After an 11-month season and tallying a record of 33-26, Tiafoe has finally gotten a much-deserved vacation until January. The World No. 18 recently shared pictures on social media of himself and his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, living their best lives in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Apparently Tiafoe and Broomfield are back in the United States as they posted pictures of themselves at this past Sunday's NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos.
Everyone loves Tiafoe and Broomfield, including top athletes and entertainers. The couple posted amazing pictures to Instagram showing them partying with Taylor Swift. Even better, Kansas City Chiefs teammates Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes popped in a few of the pictures.
Tiafoe has built a strong following of fans thanks to his play style and personality. It also does not hurt that he starred in the Netflix docu-series Break Point. The show gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at Tiafoe's life, which included meeting Justin Bieber.
The off-season is just getting started, and he has just under two months until he reports to Melbourne for the 2025 Australian Open. Hopefully, he and Broomfield continue to keep fans updated by regularly posting on social media. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.