Jannik Sinner's Nike Gear Officially Hits Shelves
Last week, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner received a hero's welcome when he arrived in Turin, Italy, for the ATP Finals. Fans showered the Italian superstar with love, and now he is returning the favor.
During a practice session last Wednesday, Sinner teased his signature apparel collection with Nike. The items included a hat, jacket, and shoes. Fans were especially excited about the hat featuring Sinner's signature Fox logo.
Capitalizing on the momentum of Sinner-mania in Italy, Nike officially released the first installment of Sinner's signature gear in limited quantities at a pop-up event for local fans in Turin. Luckily for the rest of us, the Tennis Channel was on the scene and shared a video on social media.
Sinner attended the launch event at the Nike store, where he participated in a Q&A, signed autographs, and posed for pictures. Additionally, Sinner used Nike's in-store custom printing services to create a unique tennis shirt.
Unfortunately for athletes and fans, Sinner's official Nike apparel is not available anywhere else at this time. However, the global release will likely take place before the holiday season. Online shoppers can keep an eye on the Nike website for more tennis releases.
Sinner signed a ten-year, $150 million footwear and apparel deal with Nike in 2022. The iconic American sportswear brand plans to build around Sinner. Plus, Nike recently extended the contract of Carlos Alcaraz.
Sinner entered the ATP Finals as the one-seed thanks to his stellar 65-6 record and seven singles titles this year. He picked up his first win of the Group Stage by dismantling Alex de Minaur in straight sets on Sunday.
This week's year-end tournament will be the last chance for fans to see Sinner this season. While we hate to see the season conclude, 2025 looks to be a promising year for the ATP World No. 1.