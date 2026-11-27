As of 2026, the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and Wimbledon all run on renewable electricity, while the US Open offsets its electricity use with renewable energy. All four have introduced reusable cups, bottles, or refill stations, and several find second lives for used tennis balls and ball tubes. These are all components of a combined effort across the sport’s majors to encourage going green. Here’s a closer look at what each major is doing, and where the hardest part of the job still lies.

Australian Open

Tennis Victoria reported in January that the entire Australian Open site runs on 100% renewable energy year-round. The tournament’s transport fleet includes 55 electric vehicles out of 130, with 28 charging points on site.

Waste is sorted at six compounds around the precinct, bottles and cans go through Victoria’s container deposit scheme, and used ball tubes are shredded and recycled. The tournament is also piloting a program to shred used racquet strings, and used balls are donated to the Australian Tennis Foundation or sold to local coaches.

Roland Garros

In 2014, Roland Garros became the first international French sporting event to earn ISO 20121 certification for sustainable events. All of the French Tennis Federation’s sites, including Roland Garros, have been supplied with 100% renewable electricity from ENGIE since April 2016.

According to the tournament, deposit-based eco-cups cost spectators €1 and avoid about 8.4 tonnes of plastic waste a year. The French Open has also reported that 72.2% of spectators arrive by low- or no-emission transport, including 60.6% on public transport and 11.6% walking or cycling.

Wimbledon

Wimbledon’s headline climate goal is net-zero operational emissions by 2030. The All England Club introduced its Environment Positive framework in late 2019 and has since made major progress. It electrified 30 of its 42 kitchens, installed 750 square meters of solar panels, and stopped using generators in the parkland by extending its renewable electricity supply, according to a 2025 industry award case study.

The club introduced reusable cups in 2021, which raise about £130,000 per year for the Wimbledon Foundation, and it has more than 100 water refill points. It has also reported zero waste to landfill in multiple years since 2018.

US Open

The US Open’s green program began in 2008, after Billie Jean King asked the USTA what it was doing to limit the event's environmental footprint. Today, the tournament says it diverts about 95% of its waste from landfills, recycles more than 10 tons of plastic during the event, and has three LEED-certified structures, including Louis Armstrong Stadium, the Grandstand, and the Transportation Building.

Energy use has dropped 34% since 2017, and the tournament invests in renewable energy to offset 100% of its electricity use. As part of New York City’s Climate Challenge, the US Open has also committed to cutting its food-related carbon footprint by 25% by 2030.

The Travel Problem

One aspect of hosting Grand Slams that the tournaments can’t control is how players, staff, and fans get there. Travel emissions remain one of the biggest roadblocks to the majors’ environmentally friendly goals. For example, Wimbledon’s organizers have estimated that flights for players, officials, and staff produce 2,500 tonnes of emissions.

In 2021, the AELTC’s sustainability manager said carbon-free flights won’t exist by 2030, and the club has said it will balance those emissions through carbon compensation schemes and compensate for unavoidable emissions by 2030. The US Open takes a similar approach by offsetting the estimated 6.5 million miles players traveled in 2024, along with employee travel and fan travel on Finals Weekend.

One 2021 estimate by The Eco Experts put Wimbledon’s total footprint at 35,894 tonnes of CO2e, with about 91% of it coming from travel. It calculated that reaching net zero on direct emissions would remove only about 16.7% of it. Although the tournaments’ own figures are narrower, the gap still shows why the next phase of the work will be about travel and offsets.