How the US Open Results Will Affect The Rest of the 2026 Season

The 2026 US Open is officially over, and the last Grand Slam tournament of the year was full of five-set matches and thrilling upsets. Several players also had a season-best performance at Flushing Meadows while others seemed in decline. Below are the seven biggest storylines that will likely shape the rest of the season.

Zverev’s Rise to Two Grand Slams

The ever-controversial Alexander Zverev has had the best season of his 13-year career. He won his first Grand Slam title at the French Open this year by defeating Flavio Cobolli in five sets, and he won his second by defeating Ben Shelton at the US Open. In between those two, he also had a final appearance at Wimbledon but lost to Jannik Sinner.

With Sinner injured and Alcaraz still recovering, Zverev is now the biggest threat in men’s tennis. He will, no doubt, be emboldened by a second Grand Slam title, and probably attempt to take home a few more Masters titles. If Sincaraz are not ready in time, Zverev may even secure his first ATP finals title since 2021.

Shelton’s Runner-Up Confidence Boost

Ben Shelton just had the best run at a US Open singles title that any American man has had since Andy Roddick won in 2003. Shelton successfully defended his Canadian Open in August by defeating Brandon Nakashima in straight sets. Fueled by that win, he became one of only two American men to make it to the final at Flushing Meadows in the past two decades.

Although Shelton did not take home the trophy, he has a fire under him that he will likely carry for the rest of the season. In post-match interviews, the 23-year-old player also publicly stated that he is ready to level up his tennis skills. That combination of drive and elevation should serve him well over the next few months.

Alcaraz’s Rapid Return from Injury

Carlos Alcaraz is a bit of a wildcard for the rest of the 2026 season thanks to his rapid return to competition. The Spanish player was out of commission for the last two Grand Slams and just over four months due to an injury in his left wrist. He surprised many by deciding that the US Open would be his first tournament back.

Alcaraz had an admittedly shaky start to his Flushing Meadows return. The 2025 champion played mixed doubles with Serena Williams but then found his footing in the first round of the men’s singles main draw. He began defeating opponents in straight sets but narrowly lost to Shelton in the latest match the tournament had ever seen. Alcaraz may not be entirely back to form, but he should never be discounted.

Rybakina’s World No. 1 Reign

Elena Rybakina is the women’s tennis player to watch for the rest of the season and well into next year. She left Flushing Meadows with her first US Open title and her first world No. 1 ranking. Her recent injury caused her to be discounted by some, but she defeated Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling three-set finals match.

Before she won her two 2026 Grand Slam titles, Rybakina had already cemented herself as a tennis player who finishes the year strong. She even won last year’s WTA Finals title by defeating Sabalenka in straight sets. Perhaps the Kazakhstani will successfully defend her title this year as well.

Sabalenka Will Look for Post-Final Revenge

Sabalenka’s runner-up finish at the 2026 US Open means that she will be looking for revenge. She won the last two women’s singles titles at Flushing Meadows, and she was determined to add a third. The fierce competitor had a great comeback in the second set but lost her cool and made too many errors.

Sabalenka had an outburst immediately after losing the final, and she said in post-match interviews that she is already looking for her next win against Rybakina. The two players have a fierce 10-8 head-to-head that the neutral athlete still leads, and there are several chances for them to meet up at the end of this season.

Zheng’s Return as Major WTA Contender

Despite Alcaraz’s impressive competition, Qinwen Zheng was the true comeback story of the 2026 US Open. The young Chinese women’s player started out the tournament from outside the Top 100 and played all the way from the qualifying rounds up to the quarterfinals. The only reason she didn’t make it farther was probably because she faced Rybakina that day.

Zheng announced last year that she had to undergo elbow surgery, and the recovery took much longer than expected. There were several stops and starts, and she even got knocked out of both the French Open and Wimbledon during the first round. After a tough pre-tournament training regimen in Florida, Zheng came to New York with a power that will probably bring her more success in the coming months.

An Early Exit or The End of Djokovic?

Novak Djokovic’s five-set defeat by Mariano Navone in the 2026 US Open’s first round was the defining upset of the tournament. Some critics wondered if he might be able to secure his fabled 25th Grand Slam title with Alcaraz injured and Sinner out of commission, but he suffered an early exit.

During his first-round match, Djokovic repeatedly vomited at the sidelines, got a cramp, and took a medical timeout between the fourth and fifth sets. He said later that there is a serious issue with his physical condition, and he needs to manage his body now that the tournament is over. The loss drops Djokovic out of the ATP top 10 for the first time in almost 10 years.