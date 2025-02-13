Iga Swiatek defeats Elena Rybakina in Qatar Open Quarterfinals
Intensity filled the air in Doha on Thursday night before the highly anticipated match between Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open (called the Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2025 or Doha Open).
Swiatek is looking to secure her fourth consecutive title at the Doha WTA 1000 while also snapping a title drought dating back to last year's French Open. The World No. 2 has benefited from several of the top-ranked players going down early in the tournament.
Meanwhile, Rybakina has dealt with unimaginable pressure off the court following the suspension of her former coach, Stefano Vukov. Despite the competitive play, Swiatek defeated Rybakina in straight sets: 6-2, 7-5.
Swiatek won the final point when Rybakina double-faulted on a serve. Evident by the untimely double fault, Swiatek had an edge over Rybakina when serving.
Swiatek hit 70% on first serves and 63% on second serves, respectively, to Rybakina's 67% and 33%. Swiatek hit one ace and one double fault to Rybakina's three aces and two double faults. Swiatek showed incredible hustle when defending serves.
After the match, Swiatek said, "I'm super happy and proud of myself. Playing against Elena is never easy. At the beginning of the second set she increased her level. So, I needed to do that too, in order to come back. I'm really happy."
Swiatek will face the winner of Ons Jabeur and Jelena Ostapenko. When asked to put her analyst hat on, Swiatek complimented both players before explaining how they had "totally different game styles."
Swiatek has now won 15 consecutive matches in Doha, becoming the woman with the longest winning streak at the Qatar Open since the tournament began in 2001. She is 12-2 to start 2025.
