Andy Murray Will Coach Novak Djokovic Through Wimbledon
Entering 2025, one of the most fascinating storylines was the partnership between Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. Just a few months after Murray retired in 2024, he officially joined Djokovic's coaching staff for the start of 2025.
While the two 37-year-olds originally agreed to work together through the Australian Open, there were no clear plans beyond Melbourne. In fact, Djokovic was very non-commital in his comments about his new coach after he retired mid-match against Alexander Zverev in the semifinals.
Luckily for tennis fans, the intriguing coach-player relationship among former rivals will continue for at least a few more months (and perhaps more).
According to reporting from Stuart Fraser of The Times, Murray will remain in Djokovic's corner as the season through the French Open and Wimbledon, with the possibility of being longer as the season progresses this summer.
Will Murray be with Djokovic every step of the way? Probably not. Just as he missed the Brisbane International, Murray is not expected to attend the Qatar Open this month.
Instead, Murray will reunite with Djokovic at the Indian Wells Open in March. It is the first ATP Masters tournament of the season, which combines with a WTA 1000 event and will help the two decide upon the best schedule for an extension of the coaching trial.
Murray and Djokovic have one of the most well-documented rivalries in modern tennis. They faced each other 36 times on the ATP tour, with Djokovic leading the head-to-head record.
Both players came up through the junior ranks together, developing their games in parallel. Their friendship off the court has been evident, and they have often spoken highly of each other.
Last November, Djokovic explained why he wanted Murray as his coach and what the initial offer was like. Essentially, Djokovic wanted a former World No. 1 and Grand Slam champion who knew what it would take to win another Major.
Djokovic has worn 24 Grand Slam singles titles, but injuries are starting to hamper him during lengthy five-set matches. Currently, Djokovic is the World No. 7 with a record of 7-2.
