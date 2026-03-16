Iga Swiatek Falls and Naomi Osaka Rises in WTA Rankings

The 2026 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden is officially in the books, and it did not disappoint. Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka got her revenge against Elena Rybakina in an epic women's singles final. However, Rybakina moves up to WTA world No. 2.

Before we look ahead to the Miami Open, we must take note of the updated WTA Rankings as of Monday, March 16. Below are some of the most notable shakeups in the standings.

Iga Swiatek Falls to No. 3

Iga Swiatek leaves the court after losing to Elina Svitolina. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Iga Swiatek made it all the way to the semifinal of Indian Wells last year before losing to the eventual champion, Mirra Andreeva. This year, she lost to Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinal. That early exit, combined with Elena Rybakina's final run, was enough to cause Swiatek to slide to No. 3.

Mirra Andreeva Falls to No. 10

Mirra Andreeva shouted at fans following her Indian Wells loss. | IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

Mirra Andreeva won her first WTA 1000 Masters title at Indian Wells 2025. Andreeva did not repeat as champion, as Kateřina Siniaková delivered an incredible performance. Andreeva fell two spots to No. 10, but she did get her money's worth with an epic crash-out after the loss.

Naomi Osaka Rises to No. 15

Naomi Osaka during her fourth round match against Aryna Sabalenka. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Aryna Sabalenka soundly defeated Naomi Osaka in straight sets during their fourth round showdown at Indian Wells. Not only did Osaka steal the show with her leopard-print kit, but she also moved up one spot to No. 15.

Madison Keys Falls to No. 18

Madison Keys reacts against Sonay Kartal. | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Madison Keys made it to the Indian Wells semifinal last year, but only advanced to the third round this year. After losing to Sonay Kartal in the Round of 32, Keys slides down three spots to world No. 18.

Emma Raducanu Rises to No. 23

Emma Raducanu faces Amanda Anisimova. | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Emma Raducanu lost in the first round of Indian Wells last year, resulting in an abrupt split with her coach after a two-week trial period. This year, Raducanu made it to the third round before losing to Amanda Anisimova. Raducanu moves up one spot to world No. 23.

For better or for worse, these new rankings did not impact the draw at the Miami Open. Players will feel the impact of their new rankings after the conclusion of the Sunshine Double.

The Miami Open presented by Itau main draw begins Wednesday, with qualifying beginning Monday. The event runs from March 15–29. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.