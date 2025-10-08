Iga Swiatek Gives Her Opinion on Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl"
Women's tennis star Iga Swiatek is the second-ranked player in the world, but she might be the world's number one Taylor Swift fan. It has become a common theme for media members to ask Swiatek about her music opinions, especially as they pertain to Swift.
The self-proclaimed "Swiftie" has a deep understanding of the American musician's catalog and regularly drops knowledge about the subject on tennis fans.
Less than two months ago, Swiatek participated in a social media video for the Cincinnati Open where she ranked all ten of Swift's albums. The six-time Grand Slam champion had Midnights ranked at the top of her list, but her list must be ordered now.
Last week, Swift dropped her 11th album, The Life of a Showgirl. According to a Swiatek fan account on social media called @igaswiarchive, the WTA asked Swiatek about the new album and shared it on the Chinese social media network RedNote.
Swiatek said of The Life of a Showgirl, "Yeah, I listened to the whole album. I think it's amazing. It's kind of like perfectly made. I think it's just consistent and really great and really exciting."
Like all Swifties, Swiatek is consistent in her support of the pop music legend. Before winning Wimbledon in July, Swiatek revealed that she wanted Prince William and Swift in her the Royal Box for her match.
During the same interview, Swiatek was asked if Swift was still above Dua Lipa among her favorite artists. Swiatek gave a diplomatic answer, "Yeah. Sorry." She explained, "But, I mean, Taylor's legacy is a bit bigger now. But we don't know what Dua's going to do next year. So, I'm rooting for her as well."
While most men's and women's players are struggling through the Asian Swing of the tour due to sweltering heat, Swiatek seems to be thriving. In addition to embracing the culture as always, the Polish superstar has been lights out on the court.
Swiatek is 60-14 on the season with three singles titles. Even better, she seems to be hitting her stride at the right time.
Swiatek will face the 13-seed Belinda Bencic in the Round of 16 at the Wuhan Open tomorrow. Swiatek holds a 4-1 lead over Bencic in head-to-head matches on the WTA Tour.
The Wuhan Masters 1000 runs through Sunday, October 12.