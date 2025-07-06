Iga Swiatek Wants Prince William & Taylor Swift in Wimbledon Royal Box
On Saturday afternoon, the eighth-seeded Iga Swiatek picked up a significant victory over her rival Danielle Collins in the third round of Wimbledon. Swiatek beat Collins in straight sets: 6-2, 6-3. The decisive victory served as revenge for Swiatek, after Collins trolled her earlier in the season.
As Swiatek carefully navigates her way through a tricky draw on her least-favorite surface, the five-time Grand Slam champion is slowly starting to relax and show off her amazing personality after each victory.
After the win on Saturday, Swiatek made her way to the Tennis Channel studio set up at SW19 for a six-minute interview. Swiatek answered several fun questions, including who would be in her "dream Royal Box" during a match at Wimbledon.
At 3:35 in the video, Swiatek thoughtfully answered the question, "Maybe, Prince William. Um, Taylor Swift."
Before Swiatek could finish answering the question, she was asked if Swift was still above fellow pop star Dua Lipa on her list. She took a full second before an endearingly awkward response, "Yeah. Sorry."
She explained, "But, I mean, Taylor's legacy is a bit bigger now. But we don't know what Dua's going to do next year. So, I'm rooting for her as well."
It is tough to rank your favorite artists on the fly on international television, but Swiatek handled the moment perfectly.
Swiatek will face the 23-seed Clara Tauson in the fourth round tomorrow, July 7. Swiatek is 2-0 against Tauson on the WTA Tour.
