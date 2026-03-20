Iga Swiatek Loses First Opening-Round Match Since 2021

For the first time in years, Iga Swiatek walked off a hard court early.

Her stunning opening-round loss at the Miami Open, a three-set defeat to fellow Pole Magda Linette, marked Swiatek’s earliest exit from a major-level event since 2021.

"For sure, I am super disappointed and sad," Swiatek admitted following the match. "I feel like I carry a lot of expectations when I'm on the court, and I need to get rid of them because my game hasn't been good enough to have any expectations."

What a shot to close out the second set! 🤩



And we are going to a third...#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/nGjQesbubI — wta (@WTA) March 19, 2026

Swiatek heads into the European clay-court season without playing beyond a quarterfinals match at any of the four individual WTA events she's competed in this season. The World No. 3 was candid about her mindset this season in emotional post-match interviews following the loss.

"I've always been an over-thinker, but lately, it's just been so intense," she said. "It's hard for me to get rid of many thoughts I have, and this used to be my strength. I honestly played my best when I didn't think much. Now, I make so many bad decisions that it's hard not to think."

From the outset, Linette made a conscious decision to push Swiatek to her limit. She stepped inside the baseline, redirected pace early, and refused to let Swiatek dictate with her heavy topspin forehand.

Magda Linette crushes a return winner to force a deciding set against Iga Swiatek 👀



Radwanska loving the Polish battle in Miami 🇵🇱#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/xO2SK8mHtY — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) March 19, 2026

"Stay aggressive and try to somehow lead the game because it gets so dangerous when she is leading," Linette said of her strategy post-match. "She was just moving me around, and she was just a much better player and was putting me in a spot that I couldn't do much, so I was just trying to take more initiative and be a little bit more aggressive."

When Swiatek seized the initiative in brief stretches, she looked like her fluid, unbeatable self. But those stretches were fleeting. More often, it was Linette moving her corner to corner, forcing Swiatek to react rather than direct.

The 34-year-old's performance isn't a one-off. She has undergone a subtle but meaningful transformation, particularly on her forehand side, under coach and former WTA World No. 2 Agnieszka Radwańska.

Radwańska, one of the most tactically inventive players of her generation, built a career on disrupting her opponent's rhythm. She understood how to change the tempo of a match until games were played on her terms. Now, as one of Linette's coaches, that same philosophy is reappearing in a new form.

"It's been over a year now, so obviously we changed a lot on my forehand," Linette explained of Radwańska joining her team. "I have a massive respect for her, and we really listen a lot to her. I'm blessed to have another coach that is also so knowledgeable with technique and is capable to put whatever idea [Radwańska] brings into actual exercise."

Under Radwańska and her team, Linette has developed a cleaner strike zone and more reliable acceleration through the ball, allowing her the confidence needed to take down top opposition.

Wow. Wow. Wow.



Magda Linette, coached by Aga Radwanska, defeats her friend and former champ Iga Swiatek in Miami.



Crazy. pic.twitter.com/mIGCesOVhK — José Morgado (@josemorgado) March 20, 2026

In the case of playing Swiatek, Linette faced a compatriot who set the global standard for consistency and dominance in women's tennis not too long ago.

"Her tennis is definitely one of the toughest for me because she basically doesn't have many holes," Linette acknowledged. "When she plays her game, I don't really have much answer."

Swiatek brought out her game during the third set when Linette served for the match at 5–3, only to see Swiatek surge, saving multiple match points by using drawn-out rallies to her advantage.

Linette pulls off the COMEBACK 🤯🔄



She upsets Swiatek for the biggest win of her career 👏 #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/hObrIDTdBk — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) March 20, 2026

"It was difficult," Linette said. "She played really great points, and I didn't feel like I could do much on them besides really run...I just was trying to focus on the next point, keep going aggressive."

For Swiatek, the aura of inevitability has flickered at times this season. Opponents are increasingly willing to challenge her early in rallies and disrupt her patterns before she can fully take over the match. Miami offered a stark example of that blueprint executed successfully.

The question now is how Swiatek responds. Historically, she has recalibrated quickly, turning setbacks into extended runs of dominance. But this defeat, described in her own words as "confusing," suggests otherwise.

"I haven't felt like this in, I don't know, probably over five years," she said. "Dropping this much in matches. I'll just have to try and get my confidence back."

The Miami Open presented by Itau runs through March 29. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.