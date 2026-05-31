Iga Swiatek Revels What Went Wrong at Roland Garros

There will be a new champion crowned in the men's and women's singles draw at Roland Garros 2026. On Sunday afternoon, Marta Kostyuk defeated Iga Swiatek in the fourth round: 7-5, 6-1.

Swiatek was not only the last player in the draw who had won the event before, but was once unstoppable on Court Philippe Chatrier. Those days are long gone, and now Swiatek has a longer-than-expected break before the start of the grass court season.

The Polish superstar explained what went wrong during her post-match press conference, but joked about wanting to avoid a "therapy session" with the media after the loss.

"I care even more, maybe."

Swiatek has won Roland Garros four times in the past, and was asked if losses felt different now. The six-time Grand Slam champion said she cares even more now, but how she loses makes a big difference.

"No, I feel like I care even more, maybe because... But no, I always cared. Sometimes you have losses that it's hard to let go because you just know it wasn't your day, or you know that your opponent was better. I guess it depends on the reason why you lose."

"I lost control of the match."

Swiatek had a 5-4 lead in the first set before letting it slip away. However, her nerves became apparent when she dropped three consecutive games to end the first set and was not competitive in the second set. "I lost control of the match, and there was no way for me to come back because I felt worse and worse," Swiatek said.

"So, this is not like positive, and this is different than losing to Elena (Rybakina) in Rome or to (Mirra) Andreeva in Stuttgart. So, yeah, it's not great. I know that I lost because I was tense and my body couldn't really do the proper things, but it's not the first time as well."

"We're not on therapy session."

Swiatek has always been open about her mindset and the work she puts into reaching the right headspace for big moments. When asked why she got so tense, Swiatek initially brushed off the question before circling back to answer it.

"We're not in therapy session, so I'm going to keep it simple," Swiatek said. She admitted it had been more difficult for her to handle stress lately, adding, "Suddenly these feelings came back, and I tried to work on it with my dialogue inside, but it was tough today."

"I haven't thought about grass at all."

Swiatek has more pressure on grass this year after a strong campaign last summer culminating in her first Wimbledon title. When asked about the upcoming grass court season, Swiatek stated the obvious, "I don't know. I haven't thought about grass at all." She added, "I don't know how it's going to be. I'm not a wizard."

Grass came up again during the last question in English, and Swiatek said she planned to rest and practice outside of her home country because it is hard to practice on grass in Poland.

The 2026 French Open runs through June 7, with the women's singles final on June 6. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.