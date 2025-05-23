Iga Swiatek Shares New Mental Strategy for French Open 2025
No player entering Roland Garros has more pressure than Iga Swiatek. The Polish superstar is in the unique position of trying to win her fourth consecutive French Open and her first title since last year's Grand Slam in Paris.
Making matters more challenging, Swiatek faces a brutal path to defending her title in this year's draw.
Despite it all, Swiatek was noticeably upbeat during her pre-tournament press conference and has embraced a positive, new mindset.
When asked to characterize where her head is after a disappointing loss, Swiatek said, "After Rome, I had a lot of time to think about how I played and what my attitude was. So, I focused on changing some stuff. Also, having more intensity. Because I feel like I'm not starting the matches well."
Swiatek added, "I got to the point where I just knew I needed to change something in my attitude. Maybe get a little bit more energetic before the matches. Coming to that conclusion helped a lot, but the main work I will have to do is on matches now."
When asked if she made any strategic or tactical changes, Swiatek brushed off the question and returned to her new mindset. "Well, it's not that complicated. Strategy and tactical is working with yourself."
"For sure, I want to be more positive about what I'm doing and not focus too much on the mistakes. And just go for it and be more brave," said Swiatek.
In her last remarks, Swiatek admitted that she cannot change being a perfectionist. However, she said, "There are ways to control it a bit more. Lately, when I made some mistakes on the court, I focused on it too much."
Swiatek explained that it was a constant process of working on her mindset with her team and with herself.
Roland Garros runs from May 25 - June 8. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Interview: Sam Querrey talks TNT sports coverage for Roland Garros 2025.
Interview: Arthur Rinderknech talks new Psycho Bunny Deal.
First Look: On's rainbow Kits for Roland Garros have appeared online.
Novak Djokovic's French Open 2025 draw is incredibly easy.
Novak Djokovic announces his new coaches before Roland Garros.