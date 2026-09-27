Jakub Mensik's Rise to the ATP Top 20

Jakub Mensik has only been on the professional circuit since early 2022, but he’s already become one of the 20 best players currently competing on the ATP Tour. Below, we take a look at some critical successes in his first four seasons competing at the senior level.

Juniors Success

Although his impressive performance on the ATP Tour might make it hard to believe, Mensik was still playing ITF junior tournaments in 2022. He even nearly won a boys’ singles title at the Australian Open before losing to top-seed Bruno Kuzuhara. The next month, at 17 years old, Mensik went professional with an impressive 85-28 junior singles record behind him.

First Grand Slam Appearance

After getting through the qualifying tournament with ease, Mensik made his first Grand Slam appearance at the 2023 US Open. He won the first round against Gregoire Barrere in four sets (6-4, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2), and he defeated fellow qualifier Titouan Droguet in four sets as well (3-6, 6-2, 7-6, 6-3).

Mensik made it all the way to the third round of the tournament before being defeated by No. 9 Taylor Fritz in straight sets (6-1, 6-2, 6-0). The Czech player has since participated in 11 other Grand Slam tournaments.

First Masters Title

Mensik won his first Masters 1000 tournament at the 2025 Miami Open, and the two wins that clinched him the title were great callbacks to his first Grand Slam appearance. At the semifinals, he faced Taylor Fritz again and won in a tough three-set match that twice went to tiebreak games (7-6, 4-6, 7-6).

In the 2025 Miami Open final, Mensik faced 2023 US Open champion Novak Djokovic. The Serbian legend was no longer in the shape that he once was, and his Czech opponent was at the top of his game. Nonetheless, both sets (7-6, 7-69) went to tiebreak games, and Mensik was able to come back and win both 7-4.

ATP Ranking Peak

The Czech player rose to his career-high ranking of No. 12 on March 2, 2026. He did so because of his epic Miami Open win. Mensik currently sits just below this at No. 15. Winning an upcoming ATP 500 or ATP Masters 1000 tournament before the season’s end would put him in the ATP Top 10 for the first time.

Grand Slam Semifinalist

The 2026 French Open marked the first time that Mensik made it past the third round at a Grand Slam tournament, and he made it all the way to the semifinals. The then-20-year-old player won the first round in three sets against Titouan Droguet, defeated Mariano Navone in the next round in a five-set scorcher, and defeated Alex de Minaur for a four-set third-round win.

In the fourth round, Mensik faced yet another long five-set match but this time against the inconsistent but fierce Andrey Rublev. In the quarterfinals, he took down fellow young star Joao Fonseca in straight sets. It wasn’t until the semifinals that Mensik finally lost against this year’s French Open champion, Alexander Zverev, in three relatively quick sets.

US Open Title

Mensik won his first Grand Slam final playing mixed doubles at the 2026 US Open. Despite having never played mixed doubles together or on a professional level, he and fellow Czech player Karolina Muchová made it all the way to the final at the tournament. The pair defeated Swiss player Belinda Bencic and her Italian partner Flavio Cobolli in a heated two-set match (6–3, 1–6, [10–6]).