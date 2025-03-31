Jakub Mensik Denies Novak Djokovic's 100th Career Title at Miami Open
The times are changing. On Sunday night, Jakub Mensik defeated Novak Djokovic in a hard-fought straight final match at the Miami Open: 7-6(4), 7-6(4).
It was the first-ever career title for the 19-year-old Mensik, who also denied the 37-year-old Djokovic his 100th career title.
It was the largest age gap at a Masters 1000 final since the series began in 1990 and the biggest in any ATP singles final in almost 50 years.
The day got off to an inauspicious start for Djokovic, who dealt with eye-swelling before rain delayed the match by more than five-and-a-half hours.
Making matters worse, Mensik is a powerful player, which presents challenges for the gaining Djokovic. Mensik tallied 14 aces to Djokovic's seven. Additionally, the Czech teen won the point on 77% and 93% of his first and second serves.
While Djokovic was unhappy with the loss, he handled the defeat with class. "This is Jakub's moment — moment of his team, moment of his family. Congratulations, unbelievable tournament."
Djokovic continued, "It hurts me to admit it, but you were better! In the clutch moments, you delivered the goods [with] unbelievable serving and just a phenomenal effort mentally as well to stay tough in a difficult moment."
Mensik was overcome with joy after the biggest win of his young career, "To be honest, I don't know what to say. It feels incredible, obviously."
Mensik also revealed that he almost pulled out of the tournament at the last moment, "One hour before my first match here, I was holding the paper of pulling out from the tournament because my knee was hurting a lot. I was just lucky that the referee was having lunch."
Mensik is now 14-6 with one title this year and jumps to a career-high World No. 24 in the ATP Rankings.
Meanwhile, Djokovic is 12-5 with no titles and moves up to World No. 5. It was not the outcome Djokovic wanted, but it leaves him in position for better seeds for future tournaments as he prepares for clay court season.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Aryna Sabalenka has opened up a dominant lead in the WTA Rankings after the Miami Open.
Carlos Alcaraz's Nike kit for the 2025 clay court season has surfaced online.
Iga Swiatek said she wants less feedback from her coach during matches.
Novak Djokovic piqued the interest of tennis fans with his gloves during the Miami Open.
Watch Novak Djokovic's heated debate with the chair umpire at the Miami Open.