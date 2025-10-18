Jannik Sinner Beats Carlos Alcaraz to Win $6 Million Six Kings Slam Title
The highly polarizing and much-debated Six Kings Slam has officially concluded its second annual exhibition. While the matches did not count in the ATP record books, the prize money is very real.
All six players (Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz) were guaranteed $1.5 million for participating in the event, with the winner taking home a total of $6 million.
That amount of prize money is far more than the total of the four Major tournaments. It also did not include outside appearance fees, which some players capitalized on during their brief stay in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Jannik Sinner Defeats Carlos Alcaraz
After two days of mediocre action, tournament organizers got the final they wanted. As expected, Sinner and Alcaraz met in the final for the second straight year.
Despite their best intentions, the match was far from all of the other classic installments of the "Sincaraz" rivalry. Sinner defeated Alcaraz in straight sets: 6-2, 6-4.
The indoor hardcourt created quick conditions that clearly favor Sinner's style of play in comparison to Alcaraz. The Italian superstar took the lead early in the first set and never let up.
Both players were very cordial after the match. Alcaraz said of Sinner, "I always say that when he plays such great tennis, it gives me motivation to go to the practice court, give my 100%, try to be better. It's kind of a mix. Sometimes he's annoying, but at the same time, he gives me extra motivation."
Sinner said of the motivation, "You think a lot about that. That's exactly why you need Carlos and many other players… to keep improving, to keep looking up to certain players. Especially for me, this is Carlos."
Taylor Fritz Wins Walkover Against Novak Djokovic
Both Djokovic and Fritz dealt with physical issues during the Asian Swing of the tour. Fritz was able to squeeze in a little extra time off before traveling to Riyadh, which may have been the difference today.
With no extra money on the line during the third-place match, just bragging rights, Djokovic retired with an injury after the first set tiebreak. Fritz won 7-6.
The 24-time Grand Slam champion smiled and waved to the crowd as he exited the court. Meanwhile, Fritz got his first career victory against Djokovic. Unfortunately for the American, it does not count in the record books.
After today, all players will turn their focus to the race to the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. Sinner will play at the Vienna Open next, but is still unlikely to catch Alcaraz as the year-end World No. 1.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.