Jannik Sinner Closes In On Carlos Alcaraz in ATP Rankings

For the first time in ten years, a man (Jannik Sinner) and a woman (Aryna Sabalenka) completed the Sunshine Double in the same year. There is no drama on the women's side about who the best player is, with the top-ranked Sabalenka holding an almost 3,000-point lead over No. 2 Elena Rybakina in the WTA Rankings.

However, the men's side is already shaping up to be another horse race from now through the ATP Finals in November. Following titles at the Australian Open and Qatar Open, Carlos Alcaraz had a commanding lead over Sinner for the top spot in the ATP Rankings.

But for the second straight year, Alcaraz struggled in March with a semifinal loss at Indian Wells and third round defeat at the Miami Open. Meanwhile, Sinner had zero points to defend in the Sunshine Swing as he did not compete in either tournament last year due to his three-month ban.

Throughout March, reporters repeatedly asked Sinner about the possibility of catching Alcaraz in the ATP Rankings, and the Italian superstar deflected. Instead, he emphasized staying in the moment and improving each day.

After completing the Sunshine Double (without dropping a set) and setting a new record for the most consecutive sets won during ATP Masters 1000 events, there is no ignoring the updated Race to Turin.

In today's updated ATP Rankings, Alcaraz remains at No. 1 with 13,590 official points (gaining just 40 points this week), and Sinner stays at No. 2 with 12,400 official points (picking up another 1,000 points). In the Race to Turin, Alcaraz holds a narrow 50-point lead over Sinner (2,950 to 2,900).

In his post-match press conference, Sinner once again addressed the possibility of catching Alcaraz in the ATP Rankings. "Things doesn't change as how I see the big picture for me is depending on how I play and that should be the ranking, no? Carlos he's been so consistent for so, so long."

Sinner spoke to the upcoming clay court season where he has zero points to defend until the Rome Masters, "Now we go on on clay, where we all know how strong he is there. But I look on my side. For me now, the most important thing is to recover, enjoy this moment, and I don't have a lot of time to adjust, and I'm playing on clay if I want to play Monaco.

So let's see, for me, I just try to enjoy this moments and not thinking too much. I've always been someone who thinks in a very present moment. I don't look in front, but I also don't look backwards. So, whatever comes comes. I'm very happy about this couple of tournaments, and now a new chapter starts, you know, with the clay again. So, let's see how it goes."

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