Jannik Sinner Speaks on Breaking Novak Djokovic Record in Miami

On Monday night, World No. 2 Jannik Sinner defeated Corentin Moutet in the Round of 32 at the Miami Open: 6-1, 6-4. The straight-sets victory was more than another dominant showing by the Italian superstar; it was historic.

Sinner won his 25th and 26th consecutive sets at an ATP Masters 1000 event, breaking Novak Djokovic's previous record of 24. Djokovic had established the record at Indian Wells and Miami during the 2016 Sunshine Swing.

Jannik Sinner has now won 26 Masters 1000 sets in a row 🤯



The World No. 2 was VERY impressive against Moutet tonight 🔥 #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/GxfuKu94uh — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) March 24, 2026

Of course, Sinner was asked about his latest achievement after the match and offered a classy response that deflected the attention away from himself.

"I'm very happy, but in the same time I don't play for this," Sinner said in his on-court interview. "Everything can happen. This sport is so unpredictable, so we try to keep the tension very high as much as we can, and then we see what's coming in the next round.

"I'm happy about today's performance—we are trying to improve—and now we'll try to rest up and hopefully be ready for tomorrow."

Jannik Sinner has officially broken Novak Djokovic's record for mosts Masters 1000 sets won in a row 🚨



Sinner has won 26 in a row. He hasn't lost a set at this level since October of last year 🫨 #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/scmQ26HxCq — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) March 24, 2026

Sinner has not missed a beat in the uneasy transition from Indian Wells to Miami as part of the Sunshine Swing. With his clean, 71-minute victory last night, Sinner is one step closer to pulling off the Sunshine Double.

Sinner improves to 15-2 on the season. He will face Alex Michelsen in the fourth round later this afternoon. The two players have faced twice before — both meetings in 2024 — with Sinner taking both matches.

With top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz knocked out of the tournament, Sinner has a much easier path to the final. If he defeats Michelsen, Sinner will face either Terence Atmane of Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals. A potential semifinal showdown could pit Sinner against Alexander Zverev, Francisco Cerundolo, Ugo Humbert, or Quentin Hayls.

Meanwhile, the top half of the draw includes the likes of Taylor Fritz, Arthur Fils, Tommy Paul, and other contenders. Sinner has already brushed off talk about chasing down Alcaraz for the ATP World No. 1 spot. However, he did acknowledge that he had nothing to lose between now and the Rome Masters.

"Obviously, I know the situation I'm in, regarding of points to defend, I have zero," said Sinner. "Whatever comes in is positive, even if I lose the next round, nothing happens. So, that's good for me. But I try to go day by day, for me, as I said before, the process is more important for me, being a good tennis player. I know the things I need to work on. Now until Rome, whatever comes is positive."

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