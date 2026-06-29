Jannik Sinner Explains His Bloody Shoe at Wimbledon

ATP World No. 1 Jannik Sinner narrowly escaped a first-round match against Miomir Kecmanović at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. Sinner defeated Kecmanović in five sets: 4-6, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-3.

Had Sinner not come back from a 2-1 deficit to win the fourth and fifth sets, it would have been his second straight early exit at a Grand Slam. Moreover, it would have rocked the field had the defending champion lost on the first day of the main draw.

Jannik Sinner's Bloody Shoe

ESPN commentators are speculating on whether or not this is blood coming from inside of Jannik Sinner's shoe at Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/5JUBBF4HrW — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 29, 2026

However, fans were still rightfully concerned about Sinner slipping and falling during the third set. His right Nike tennis shoe quickly began filling with blood. Luckily for the Italian superstar, he was easily able to shake it off.

After the win, Sinner laughed off his bloody shoe during the on-court interview. "No, no. I'm good. It just seems much worse than it is. I'm actually very surprised they let me keep playing because all white, it turned into a little red (laughs)."

Sinner explained, "It's just a nail. I didn't want to disturb Miomir. I think we both had a good rhythm. It was a great match from both of us. I didn't want to take any time. It's all good. Thank you."

Jannik Sinner's Wimbledon Outfit

Jannik Sinner after beating Kecmanovic at Wimbledon



“You gave us all a small heart attack when you had that nasty fall. I’m looking at your right foot. Your white shoe is so red. It’s not quite in contravene of the Wimbledon white guidelines. 😂 I’m guessing it’s blood. You must… pic.twitter.com/kiQXejc0qw — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 29, 2026

Sinner's reference to the All England Club's strict all-white dress code was a nice joke, but the issue is no laughing matter for Nike. It's never good to see the world's top-ranked men's tennis player slipping in your shoes. It's even worse to see blood begin to pool in the shoe.

Sinner wore the Nike GP Challenge 1.5 tennis shoes in a player-exclusive white and green colorway for Wimbledon. A custom silver plate on the shoe's tongue highlighted the fact that he is the defending gentlemen's singles champion at the tournament.

The rest of Sinner's outfit included Nike Unicorn socks (26), NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts ($95), NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Polo ($110), and Nike Club Unstructured Cap ($35). He walked out in a custom Nike ACG (All Conditions Gear) jacket.

Jannik Sinner's Wimbledon Outlook

🗣️ "I'm actually very surprised that they let me keep playing because my all white outfit turned a little red!"



Jannik Sinner was bleeding through his shoe… but he saw the funny side 😅 pic.twitter.com/vIdAYl3gYU — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 29, 2026

After today's victory, Sinner improves to 38-3 on the season. He has won five singles titles, but has not yet won any Grand Slams this year. Sinner's next match is against Nuno Borges on Wednesday, July 1.

The 2026 Wimbledon Championships run through July 12. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.