Jannik Sinner Gets Health Update; Victoria Mboko Suffers Knee Injury

Most days on the tennis calendar are remembered for highlights or drama. However, today is about the physical fitness of three star players.

First, Jannik Sinner reportedly received a positive health update. Secondly, Victoria Mboko has apparently suffered a knee injury. Lastly, Rafael Nadal offered a positive view of Alcaraz's wrist injury. Below is a breakdown of each situation.

Jannik Sinner's Health Exams

⚠️ Todo 𝐎𝐊, Jannik: El italiano supera con éxito las pruebas médicas tras Roland-Garros



🫣 Sinner cayó en Roland-Garros a causa de esos problemas físicos que parecen haberse convertido en un clásico para élhttps://t.co/7qIYccNrhz — Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) June 10, 2026

Earlier this week, Sinner was seen leaving San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, Italy. Despite the scary images, Sinner has reportedly received the all-clear after medical examinations following his early exit at Roland-Garros.

According to the Italian newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano, Sinner underwent a series of medical tests in search of a cause for his cramping during the French Open. After two days, Sinner has been cleared to resume training. However, he is sticking to his original plan of no warm-up tournaments before his title defense at Wimbledon later this month.

Despite his early exit in Paris, Sinner has a comfortable lead in the ATP Rankings. He is the World No. 1 with a singles record of 37-3 with five titles.

Victoria Mboko's Knee Injury

Vicky Mboko retires from her match against Karolina Pliskova at Queen’s Club down 2-6, 3-4



She slipped on the grass and injured her knee it looks like



Awful to see this ahead of Wimbledon.



Her doubles with Serena Williams looks unlikely now…



Hoping she recovers quickly. ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/f9JYdkIChM — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 10, 2026

Canadian tennis star Victoria Mboko has received extra attention this week for her doubles pairing with American legend Serena Williams at the HSBC Championships (Queen's Club Championships). However, Mboko suffered a disconcerting injury during her second-round singles match today against Karolína Plíšková.

After dropping the first set 2-6, Mboko had a 4-3 lead when she slipped on the grass during an exchange. She immediately grabbed the medial side of her left knee as she cried in pain. Instead of receiving treatment from her physio, Mboko retired from the match.

The only silver lining is that she was able to walk off the court under her own power. Mboko is the WTA World No. 9 with a singles record of 24-10 with zero titles.

Rafael Nadal's Comments on Carlos Alcaraz

💪 "Carlos (Alcaraz) volverá de la lesión, volverá bien, porque es demasiando bueno para que no sea así"



🎙️🇪🇸 @RafaelNadal repasa la actualidad del tenis español y habla sobre Alcaraz, Landaluce y la progresión de Jódar pic.twitter.com/unqlQtGIQ5 — Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) June 10, 2026

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal spoke on his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz's recovery from a wrist injury during a media scrum on Wednesday. Nadal was confident that Alcaraz would return at full strength. "Carlos will return from the injury, he'll return strong, because he's too good for it to be any other way," Nadal assured the media.

Alcaraz's wrist injury ended his clay court campaign early and knocked him out of the entire grass court season. He is still the ATP World No. 2 with a singles record of 22-3 with two singles titles.

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