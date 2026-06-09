5 Burning Questions Entering Grass Court Season

Grass court season continues to shrink in scale and importance. It's a short sprint lasting less than two months, and treated as more of a scheduling quirk than a serious sample size — especially when compared to the clay court season.

Top players often play in just one warm-up tournament before Wimbledon, while eyeing the upcoming North American hard-court swing. However, there are real trophies, ranking points, and money up for grabs.

Not to mention, it has already begun as players make the quick transition to the slippery surface. Still, there are five burning questions in the minds of tennis fans as we enter this fun (and maybe a little quirky) stretch of the season.

What is Jannik Sinner's health status?

Jannik Sinner leaves San Raffaele Hospital. | IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency Int.

The brutal weather in Paris wreaked havoc on the draw, including ATP World No. 1 and prohibitive favorite Jannik Sinner. However, Sinner is not taking his physical fitness lightly. This week, he has undergone testing at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, Italy. Sinner has already said he will not play in any tournaments before Wimbledon, where he will defend his title.

Can Aryna Sabalenka hold on as WTA World No. 1?

Aryna Sabalenka is fending off Elena Rybakina in the WTA Rankings. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Elena Rybakina was steadily walking down Aryna Sabalenka in the WTA Rankings, and positioning herself as a legitimate contender for World No. 1. Rybakina lost in the first round of Roland Garros, but could still catch Sabalenka. Especially since Rybakina is playing Queen's Club before Wimbledon, and Sabalenka is not competing in any warm-up events.

Can Alexander Zverev close the gap on Carlos Alcaraz?

Alexander Zverev has momentum after Roland Garros. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Carlos Alcaraz will miss the entire grass court season due to his wrist injury. Alcaraz will drop 1,800 points. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev will compete in Halle before Wimbledon. Currently, 2,655 points separate the World No. 2 and No. 3. Is it too soon to wonder if the one-time Grand Slam champion can carry his momentum over to grass? Zverev suffered a first-round upset at Wimbledon last year, but will face an easier draw this year.

Can Iga Swiatek play defense on grass?

Iga Swiatek enters a pivotal grass court season. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Swiatek entered the grass court season in 2025 with no pressure after a rough clay court campaign. Much to everyone's surprise, she finished second in Bad Homburg before winning her first title at Wimbledon. It was a remarkable run, but now she must defend 2,325 ranking points. Making matters tougher for the World No. 3, there are a handful of competitors close behind her in the WTA Rankings.

Can the Ukrainian stars continue their incredible season?

Marta Kostyuk and Elina Svitolina have enjoyed strong seasons. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Ukrainian stars Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk are at different stages in their careers, but both have surpassed expectations in 2026. Both have won two titles and have single-digit losses. Kostyuk just pulled out of the Queen's Club Championships due to a right ankle injury. It would be fun to see Svitolina and Kostyuk continue their stellar season on grass, but it is a challenge for any player.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.