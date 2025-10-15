Jannik Sinner Gives Strange Reason for Cramps at Shanghai Masters
ATP World No. 2 Jannik Sinner has spent the last few days in Saudi Arabia preparing for the Six Kings Slam. Before the start of the highly publicized exhibition, Sinner spoke candidly at a media event.
Sinner was last seen limping off the court during his shortened match against Tallon Griekspoor at the Shanghai Masters. Cramps were the obvious reason for his retirement, but Sinner's theory about the causes of the cramps was surprising.
When asked about the factors that caused his cramps, Sinner said in Italian (translated to English):
"The cramps in Shanghai? I think they were due to a mental factor. I talked with my team — from that point of view I wasn't perfect, but now everything's fine. The mistake was mine: the heat and humidity got me down. You learn from these things — cramps can happen, and I was one of many to suffer from them," concluded Sinner.
The heat and humidity in the Asian Swing of the ATP and WTA Tour schedules wreaked havoc on tournaments. Players debated the scheduling and weather rules as most of them dropped like flies under the sweltering conditions.
However, Sinner's admission that the weather got him down and caused the cramping was shocking. Usually, the four-time Grand Slam champion is extremely careful with the information he shares with the media.
The scheduling debate will continue to rage on as many players are dropping out of tournaments or shutting down their season early altogether.
While it is not yet confirmed, reports suggest that Sinner plans to withdraw from two tournaments and focus on the ATP Finals, as he is unlikely to catch Carlos Alcaraz as the year-end World No. 1. Sinner could also face Alcaraz in the Six Kings Slam if they both advance to the final.
Sinner faces Stefanos Tsitsipas today in the first round of the Six Kings Slam, with the winner facing Novak Djokovic on Thursday. The winner of the event can garner up to $6 million in cash prize.
Currently, Sinner has a record of 43-6 with three singles titles. Despite missing three months due to the ban, the Italian superstar has remained near the top of the ATP Rankings throughout the entire year.
The Six Kings Slam runs through Saturday, October 18. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.