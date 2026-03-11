Jannik Sinner and Joao Fonseca Speak on Epic Indian Wells Match

The first meeting between Jannik Sinner and Joao Fonseca lived up to the lofty expectations of tennis media and fans. Sinner defeated Fonseca in a hard-fought, fourth-round showdown at Indian Wells: 7-6(6), 7-6(4).

Sinner saved three set points in the first-set tie-break and later closed out the match with a late surge in the second-set tie-break. It was a preview of hopefully more battles to come. Below is what each player said after the match.

Jannik Sinner calls Joao Fonseca "Incredible"

"Joao is an incredible player, incredible talent, very powerful from both sides. He was serving very well," Sinner said in his on-court interview. "I felt like trying to be as aggressive as possible was the key. I dropped a bit of intensity at the end of the second set, but he played incredible tennis out there. The atmosphere has been amazing, so I'm very happy about today's match."

During his post-match press conference, Sinner was asked about comparisons between Fonseca and himself. Sinner explained, "From my point of view, everyone is different. He definitely has similar qualities to what I have and what I have evolved in the last years. But at the same time, I do see some different things he is doing slightly better at times, things that I do better at times.

"So I do believe every player is different and he's going through his way of how approaching this sport, and I have mine. But he's in very good hands. He has a great, great team around him and a very hardworking kid. Soit was a really good matchup."

Joao Fonseca praises Jannik Sinner's Intensity

Fonseca described what it was like playing Sinner, "I think he puts a lot of pressure, not only on the serves, that well, today he served pretty well, he won a lot of points serving and a lot of important points as well.

I would say he puts a lot of pressure every time when he's nervous when he's tired he puts a lot of pressure doesn't matter the time. He hits the ball strong, and he puts a lot of pressure you don't think he's sometimes he's tired because you you can feel it. You can feel the ball is like just heavy."

Fonseca added, "That's a thing that I felt the intensity of the game. It's all the game, it's like 100%. You need to be always ready, always focused, and that's the main difference. I think the intensity, the way that he plays, important points, of course, the consistency, he normally doesn't do on for so yeah that's I think was the main difference from today as well."

The 2026 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells runs through March 15.