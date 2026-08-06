Jannik Sinner's Knee Injury Casts Doubt on Cincinnati Open
Over the past few days, there has been a growing sense of anxiety surrounding the health of ATP World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. The Italian superstar reportedly traveled to Milan for a non-routine medical examination of his knee.
According to Eurosport, Sinner is now "doubtful" for the ATP Masters 1000 event in mid-August. Meanwhile, others have a more optimistic view of Sinner's status, citing that they saw Sinner train in Monte-Carlo.
Luckily for Sinner, he still has time for evaluation and recovery, as he has taken a prolonged break after winning Wimbledon in early July.
Sinner has already missed the first two tournaments of the North American hard court swing: the Mubadala DC Open and National Bank Open presented by Rogers. If he misses the Cincinnati Open, Sinner will have no warm-up before the U.S. Open.
Sinner is not the only superstar dealing with injury woes. Earlier this week, Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Cincinnati Open. Alcaraz has not played since April due to a right wrist injury, and will have to defend his U.S. Open title with no warm-up (assuming he is able to play by then).
As for Sinner, this is not the first time this year the sports world has closely followed his doctor's visits. Sinner melted in the Parisian heat at Roland-Garros, suffering a second-round loss. After the early exit, Sinner returned home to Italy for extensive medical evaluations. He was given the all-clear to play and proceeded to win Wimbledon.
The most likely scenario is that Sinner will proceed with an abundance of caution. Sinner has a massive lead over Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in the ATP Rankings. Defending his runner-up status at the Cincinnati Open is important, but not as big as the U.S. Open and busy fall schedule.
Currently, Sinner is the World No. 1 with a singles record of 44-3 with six titles. Last month, he won his fifth career Major by defeating Zverev in the Wimbledon Championship match. Despite any challenges, the 24-year-old seems to have a solid understanding of managing his body throughout the marathon ATP season.
The 2026 Cincinnati Open will be held from August 13–23, 2026, at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. The winner gets $9,415,725 in prize money and 1,000 points in the ATP Rankings.
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Pat Benson covers professional tennis for Serve on Sports Illustrated, reporting on ATP and WTA events worldwide. From Challenger tournaments to Grand Slams, he brings readers in-depth coverage, daily recaps, and exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in the sport. With a decade of experience in sports journalism, Pat is recognized as a trusted voice in tennis media. You can contact him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr