Jannik Sinner Overcomes Ben Shelton to Reach Paris Masters Semifinals
The highly anticipated quarterfinal match-up between the imporous Jannik Sinner and serve specialist Ben Shelton started in a manner that few would have thought: a double-fault.
Shelton, known for his booming and multi-faceted serve, was unable to utilize this weapon against a fatigued version of the Italian. As the first set progressed, Sinner was seen bending over with his hands on his knees after points and grabbing his lower back.
While the visual displays of physical distress became apparent at only the very beginning of the match, Sinner went on to secure a break in the American's serve and secure the first set in just over half an hour.
Although it is easier said than done to take advantage of a physically weakened opponent, Sinner showed his prowess and determination by utilizing his serve to shorten points.
The reigning Australian and Wimbledon champion won a staggering 92% of his first serve points while Shelton finished the set with 12 unforced errors, four of those coming from his serve.
In the second set, breaks of service were exchanged, resulting in a 3-3 scoreline that provided American tennis fans with some hope of a third set, but that hope was squashed by another set riddled with errors from the 6-foot-4 Florida native which led to a 6-3, 6-3 win for Sinner to cap off an impressive week for Shelton.
"You don't have a lot of control against Ben because of his incredible serving, but today I felt that I was returning very well. Also, from the back of the court, I played very solid, very aggressive. So, very happy about today's match, so let's see what's coming," Sinner said. "Tomorrow is going to be a very physical match, so let's see how I'm going to feel. But I'm very happy about today."
Sinner will now play Alexander Zverev in the semifinals. The 2024 Rolex Paris Masters champion has lost to Sinner, though in both occasions they've played on another court this year.
Along with a scintillating match-up to come on the court, Zverev made comments towards certain favoritism by tournament organizers towards Sinner in the past couple of weeks, which will make this upcoming match one to definitely look out for.
The 2025 Rolex Paris Masters runs through November 2.