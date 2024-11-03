Alexander Zverev Dominates Ugo Humbert to Win Rolex Paris Masters
The 2024 Rolex Paris Masters was full of upsets and surprises. However, it was the most consistent player who survived the draw. On Sunday afternoon, Alexander Zverev defeated Ugo Humbert in straight sets: 6-2, 6-2.
While the last ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the year was action-packed, the same cannot be said of the finals match. Zverev dominated the hometown favorite, Humbert. This is the best Zverev has looked since he battled back from Pneumonia earlier this fall.
Zverev and Humbert both hit seven winners. However, Zverev was much sharper - especially with his serve. He only tallied four unforced errors to Humbert's 16 unforced errors.
Today marks Zverev's first-ever Rolex Paris Masters title and comes at the perfect time. Zverev will pass Carlos Alcaraz as the World No. 2 in tomorrow's rankings and enter next week's ATP Finals as the second-highest ranked player behind Jannik Sinner.
Zverev said after the match, "It was pretty good I have to say. I knew I had to play like this to win. Ugo is an incredible player. Plus him playing in Paris, I think he played even better than he usually does. I knew that once the crowd gets involved it would be very very difficult. I had to take that away early. I did that and I'm happy about it."
Today marks Zverev's second Masters title of the season (seventh of his career). Even better, he becomes the first German man to win the Paris Masters since Boris Becker in 1992. Zverev now has a singles record of record of 66-20 and two titles this season.
Zverev has exactly one week off until the start of the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.