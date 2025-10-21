Jannik Sinner Slammed by Italian Media Over Davis Cup Decision
The tennis season is a marathon, but the past week has been a whirlwind for Jannik Sinner. He took home the $6 million prize money at the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia before jetting off to Austria for the Vienna Open.
However, Sinner is receiving backlash for his decision not to play in the Davis Cup in Bologna from November 18-23. Despite leading Italy to Davis Cup championships in 2023 and 2024, the decision to pass on this year's tournament did not come as a surprise.
Like every other elite tennis player, Sinner is nearing the end of a long season. He will compete in the ATP Finals in Turin from November 9-16, and then use the extra week to recover before the start of the 2026 season.
"It wasn't an easy decision, but after Turin, the goal is to get off on the right foot in Australia," Sinner told Sky Sport Italy. "It may not seem like it, but a week of preparation during that period can make all the difference. We won the Davis Cup in 2023 and 2024, and this time we decided this with my team."
Unfortunately for Sinner, many news outlets in his home country criticized his decision. The front page of multiple newspapers led with harsh headlines directed at the four-time Grand Slam champion.
Even Italian tennis legend Nicola Pietrangeli blasted Sinner's decision in a quote shared by Punto de Break, "It's a huge slap in the face for Italian sport. I don't understand when you say it was a difficult choice. We're talking about playing tennis, not going to war. When it comes to the Davis Cup, it's about the ultimate; the goal of any athlete is to wear the blue jersey.
Unfortunately, I know I'm talking about another era. I hope that during the Davis Cup, people don't go somewhere else to play. I see that the world today is driven by money and people put their hearts aside," concluded the 92-year-old.
Sinner is no stranger to criticism, coming off the most tumultuous year of his young career. The ATP World No. 2 will kick off his campaign in Vienna (Erste Bank Open ATP 500) tomorrow against Daniel Altmaier. Sinner has a record of 43-6 with three singles titles.
The Vienna Open runs through October 26. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.