Jasmine Paolini Crushes Iga Swiatek in Wuhan Open Quarterfinals
In mid-August, Iga Swiatek defeated Jasmine Paolini to win the Cincinnati Open. It was Swiatek's sixth consecutive win against Paolini, and the continuation of a stellar run from the six-time Grand Slam champion.
Fast forward two months, and Paolini returned the favor to Swiatek in stunning fashion during the Wuhan Open quarterfinals. It took just 65 minutes for Paolini to defeat Swiatek in straight sets: 6-1, 6-2.
Paolini was totally locked in against Swiatek. She tallied just three unforced errors and broke Swiatek in 6/6 opportunities. Swiatek won points on just 38% and 20% of her first and second serves, respectively.
With the victory, Paolini punches her ticket to the semifinals, where she will meet the surging Coco Gauff, who has not dropped a set so far at the Masters 1000 event. Paolini defeated Gauff to win the Italian Open in May.
When asked about her upcoming match against Gauff, Paolini said, "I am so happy. Every time I play against her, it's so tough. Finally, I won a match! I am super happy about my level. She is an amazing player, and to me, it means a lot to play a match like that against a player like Iga.
It's another tough opponent. Coco is playing amazing. Such a consistent player. Every week she is playing very good. It's going to be tough. It's a semifinal, so that is normal. But I am super happy I am in the semifinal here in Wuhan. It just feels amazing."
Even better, it keeps Paolini's hopes alive for the WTA Finals. She currently has a narrow lead over Elena Rybakina, who lost to Aryna Sabalenka on the other side of the draw today.
While Paolini and Gauff are set to meet each other in the semifinal, the winner of that match will face either Sabalenka or Jessica Pegula. After taking an extended vacation after the U.S. Open, the WTA World No. 1 appears to have not missed a beat in her return to action.
Sabalenka defeated Rybakina in straight sets: 6-3, 6-3. Meanwhile, Pegula is coming off a semifinal run in the China Open and has gone to three sets in all of her Wuhan matches so far.
Paolini faces Gauff first tomorrow morning, followed by Sabalenka and Pegula. The final match of the Wuhan Masters 1000 is scheduled for Sunday, October 12.
