Jasmine Paolini Defeats Coco Gauff to Win Italian Open
On Saturday evening, Jasmine Paolini defeated Coco Gauff in straight sets to win the Italian Open (Internazionali BNL d'Italia): 6-4, 6-2.
There was no doubt who the fans were rooting for in Rome. Paolini made history by becoming the first Italian woman in 40 years to win the Italian Open. Even Italian President Sergio Mattarella was in attendance for the historic moment.
Paolini put on a clinical performance, landing 77% of her first serves and winning 5/7 break point opportunities. Meanwhile, Gauff hit just 53% on first serves and tallied 55 unforced errors to Paolini's 20.
Paolini told Tennis Channel's Prakash Amritraj after the match, "I was trying to focus on the match and trying to repeat to myself, 'no matter what, you have to stay there every ball.' At the beginning, I was feeling great. It was the best match I played here."
Paolini praised Gauff's play, citing her second straight final in a clay court tournament. Gauff reciprocated the respect, "Congrats, Jasmine, on this incredible achievement. You're an incredible person and player. It's always tough playing you. Good luck in the doubles final. I hope you guys can take it home."
Paolini improves to 22-8 and wins her first title of the year. Even better, she will move up to WTA World No. 4 in the next rankings, passing Iga Swiatek.
Gauff finishes the tournament with a record of 24-8 and will also pass Swiatek to take the No. 3 spot. The American tennis star has come along way since her Spring slump and is rounding into shape at the right time of clay court season.
Both Paolini and Gauff will have just over a week off before the start of Roland Garros. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
