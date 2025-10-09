Jessica Pegula on Heat Complaints: "It's Part of Our Sport"
American tennis star Jessica Pegula is quietly putting together another strong campaign and hitting her stride at the right part of the season. While men's and women's players are dropping like flies during the Asian Swing due to the sweltering weather conditions, the veteran Pegula is unbothered.
Pegula just pulled off a gutsy comeback win over Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Round of 16 in the Shanghai Masters. As reported by Kevin Palmer of Tennis 365, the outlet asked Pegula for her thoughts on the growing debate in the sport about a heat policy.
"I think the roof situation obviously helps. It was super humid today," Pegula prefaced her answer. "I honestly wasn't bothered by the heat at all. It was just very humid. So I was just sweating a lot, but having that little bit of shade, I think, definitely helps.
"The other day was very, very hot. I'm from Florida, and I'm used to the heat, but it was hot. I was feeling it. I think everyone who had to play that day was really struggling."
Pegula thinks the heat rule needs more thought. "But the heat rule went into effect until it calmed down? So I think it's just something that we have to keep looking at the heat rule. "The heat, honestly, is part of the conditions, and it's part of our sport."
Pegula seemed far more concerned about the inconsistencies with retractable roofs and how they alter tennis matches. She explained how some tournaments leave them open, half-closed, or closed entirely.
"Is it an indoor tournament or an outdoor tournament? Or an outdoor tournament?" Pegula asked rhetorically. "I also think that it can get a little bit confusing when the conditions can kind of change drastically based on a tournament just deciding that they want some shade for fans, that can really change conditions as well."
She added, "Sometimes I don't necessarily think it is always the right thing to do, or maybe totally fair as well, because at the same time, you know, if it's listed as an outdoor tournament, you should be ready to play in the heat."
Pegula concluded her remarks by saying the heat rule should be in effect if it is unsafe for ball kids and players to be out there. Other than sympathizing with the kids, Pegula pretty much expects players to deal with the heat as it is part of the sport, and she has a fair point.
Jasmine Paolini was also asked about the weather conditions and said Centre Court in Wuhan is "not that bad." She added, "I'm glad that we have the rules that if it’s too hot and too humid, we stop playing, because nobody wants to, you know, to see people dying on the court."
Pegula will face Kateřina Siniaková in the quarterfinals, and Paolini will face Swiatek in the quarterfinals.
The Wuhan Masters 1000 runs through Sunday, October 12. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.