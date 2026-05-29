Joao Fonseca Outlasts Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros

After years of lofty expectations, Joao Fonseca has officially arrived with a signature win over Novak Djokovic in the third round at Roland Garros. Fonseca did not just beat Djokovic; he came back from 0-2 to outlast the greatest tennis player of all time in five sets: 4-6, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, 7-5.

Down but not out, the 19-year-old never gave up. He fended off a near defeat in the third set, and the momentum began to turn in his direction. Djokovic still played well, but was clearly winded. The 24-time Grand Slam champion vomited on the side of the court before the fifth set.

Fonseca served three consecutive aces to clinch the comeback win. He finished the match with 11 aces and one double fault. Fonseca was 6/15 in break point opportunities. Meanwhile, Djokovic hit eight aces and one double fault. The Serbian superstar was 5/16 on break points.

In his on-court interview, Fonseca was asked how he kept believing he would win the match. The prodigy gave an honest answer, "I actually didn't, I just played and enjoyed being in the court. And what a pleasure it was, what an idol we have. It's a pleasure just stepping on the court against him. And it's my first time stepping on the court against him, so just thanking him. And yeah, just very happy."

Earlier this season, Fonseca had lost to Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner during the Sunshine Swing. But today marks his breakthrough victory. The ATP World No. 30 Fonseca improves to 13-9 on the season. He will face the winner of [15] Casper Ruud and [24] Tommy Paul in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, Djokovic's clay court season comes to a conclusion. His record falls to 9-4 before the start of the grass court season. Djokovic played just one match on clay before Roland Garros, and it felt like this was his best chance at a 25th Grand Slam title with Sinner and Alcaraz out of the draw.

It is clearer than ever that the men's singles field at Roland Garros is wide open. There are no obvious favorites as upsets lurk around every corner. Plus, the weather is expected to cool off next week. The wild draw plus shifting weather makes us wonder, could Fonseca make more history in Paris?

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