Karolína Muchová Clinches Last WTA Finals Spot After Kostyuk Retires

On Wednesday, the Wimbledon finalist became the eighth and final singles qualifier for the WTA Finals in Indian Wells this year, following Marta Kostyuk’s retirement from her match at the Ningbo Open. The loss eliminated Kostyuk from Finals contention, securing the last remaining spot for Muchová. The field for the 2026 WTA Finals is now officially set.

How Muchová Clinched Her WTA Finals Spot

Karolína Muchová secured her WTA Finals spot without having to win a match, instead clinching her spot due to Marta Kostyuk retiring from her match at the Ningbo Open. Muchová planned to sit out upcoming tournaments in Ningbo and Osaka, meaning her total of 4,735 points would remain fixed. Meanwhile, Marta Kostyuk was in the draw for the Ningbo Open this week to keep her qualification hopes alive.

Kostyuk would have needed to reach the Ningbo final to stay in the race, but she instead retired from her second-round match against Ekaterina Alexandrova after a medical timeout. She retired after losing the first set 6-4, and she had been dealing with a wrist problem that also kept her out of Beijing.

Iga Swiatek had already left the race on Tuesday, when she withdrew from Ningbo with a left thigh injury and ended her season, leaving Kostyuk as the only player whose result could affect Muchová.

Karolína Muchová’s Road to Indian Wells

For the 29-year-old Czech, her qualification is the culmination of a strong season in which she won Doha in February for her first WTA 1000 title, and then reached the Wimbledon final, where she lost to Linda Nosková in three sets. She also advanced to the Stuttgart final, losing to Elena Rybakina, and reached a career-high world No. 6 earlier this season.

This will be Muchova’s second appearance at the WTA Finals and her first since 2023, when she was forced to withdraw because of injury. This makes 2026 her first chance to actually compete at the event.

The WTA Finals Field Is Set

The singles field for the WTA Finals is now set and includes the following eight players:

Elena Rybakina

Aryna Sabalenka

Mirra Andreeva

Jessica Pegula

Coco Gauff

Elina Svitolina

Karolína Muchová

Linda Nosková

Rybakina is the world No. 1 and defending champion at this year’s WTA Finals. Sabalenka is coming off a down year by her standards, winning Indian Wells and Miami but failing to claim a Grand Slam title. Andreeva won Roland Garros, and Nosková won Wimbledon this season. Muchová was the last to qualify and is hoping to catch this year’s field by surprise.

Meanwhile, Swiatek and Kostyuk just missed the cut. Swiatek will miss the event for the first time since 2019, and Kostyuk falls short of her first appearance.

What to Watch at the 2026 WTA Finals

The year-end No. 1 race is the biggest storyline to watch at this year’s WTA Finals. Rybakina currently leads Sabalenka 7,503 to 6,560 in the Race, a gap of 943 points. An undefeated champion can earn up to 1,500 points at the WTA Finals, meaning the race will come down to the season’s final tournament. The event begins November 8th and will take place at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, after being moved from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.