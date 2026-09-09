Rybakina Clinches World No. 1 Ranking With US Open Quarter-Final Victory Over Zheng

Around 11 months ago, Elena Rybakina faced an uphill battle to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals as she hovered perilously around the World No. 9 position and outside of the top-eight finish required to make the elite field in Riyadh.

A clutch title win in Ningbo saw her sneak into that final spot as the unlikely outside contender. From there, the rest is history. Rybakina proceeded to sweep the field in Riyadh, claiming the biggest winner's paycheck in women's sporting history in the process.

She backed that up with her second Grand Slam title at the start of the new season, winning her first Australian Open crown, before making two 1000-level finals and taking another title in Stuttgart.

Nearly a year after her scramble to reach Riyadh, Rybakina found herself with a golden opportunity to rise to the very summit of the world rankings for the first time in her career, with just one match against China's Zheng Qinwen in the quarter-finals of the US Open standing between her and the very pinnacle of this sport.

A little over two hours later, and she had done just that - a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory over the resurgent qualifier ensuring she will move to the top of the ladder when the updated rankings are released on Monday, while also ensuring safe passage into the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows in another career first for the 27-year-old Kazakh.

Zheng Back Where She Belongs Among Tennis' Elite

A contest of such magnitude was never going to be easy, especially against a player whose own narrative has provided one of the stories of this year's tournament. And so it proved.

Zheng, the reigning Olympic champion and former World No. 4, has endured a painful 12 months. As elbow surgery on a chronic injury effectively ended her 2025 season in July - barring a brief comeback in the autumn across the Asian hard-court swing, an early and ill-fated return which disqualified her from a protected ranking this year - she has spent much of 2026 simply trying to rediscover her form.

The 23-year-old, now ranked well outside the top 100, admitted to feeling emotional at the need to come through qualifying this year in New York. But come through it she did, before stringing together a quartet of stunning victories - including two scarcely believable comebacks from 5-0 deficits - to return to the last eight of a major, where she so evidently belongs.

Quick Start for Zheng, Before Rybakina Fightback Ends Hopes

Given the tennis she has exhibited at this year's US Open, it was perhaps hardly surprising that it was

Zheng who made the brighter start of the two players today, with her clinical service games shutting out almost any opportunities for Rybakina on return. Three of Zheng's opening games on serve were held to love, while a first-serve win percentage of over 90% was the lofty standard she set for most of the opening stanza.

Indeed, it took until the eighth game for the first break points of the match to emerge, and it was the Olympic champion who generated the opening opportunity, sealing the breakthrough on her second break point for a 5-3 lead.

The first cracks began to show as Zheng served for the set a game later, however, with two double-faults contributing to a tense and elongated final game in which she faced five break-back points, erasing all of them with the help of that effective first delivery, before sealing the stanza on her third set point.

Rybakina was visibly flustered, remonstrating with her coaching box in between sets, with the added weight of the ranking implications perhaps taking its psychological toll, as well as the missed opportunities to restore parity in that previous game.

If that was the case, then the Kazakh reset impressively with the arrival of the second set, emphatically holding to love before earning her first break of the contest in the next game.

Hesitancy was suddenly the defining hallmark of Zheng's approach, while Rybakina's trademark effortless power came to the fore, her raking groundstrokes regularly puncturing Zheng's defences. Another break in the sixth game was enough to seal a dominant second set 6-1 for the World No. 2 to take the contest into a fitting final-set shootout.

Both players staved off break points across a gripping and high-quality decider, during which Rybakina and Zheng each rediscovered their best tennis. Stability on serve once again became the overriding theme, however, with eight holds keeping the score locked at 4-4.

But that ninth game proved pivotal, as the Kazakh pounced on a looser service game from her opponent, converting her fourth break point of the game to earn the chance to serve for a place in the US Open semi-finals, and a coveted spot at the very summit of the world rankings.

Rybakina didn't need to be asked twice, duly serving out to 15 to seal one of the most significant victories of her superb career.

She becomes the first man or woman to represent Kazakhstan to become World No. 1, and is the 30th woman in WTA history to debut at the top of the rankings.

"It's tough to find the words. It's been a very difficult match. A lot of nerves of course. I'm glad I pushed through," were the Kazakh's first thoughts on her accomplishment, as understated as ever, as she spoke to Andrea Petkovic in her on-court interview.

"Just a number right now and of course I'm in the semi-final now," she continued. "My goal is to win the tournaments which I play. It's an amazing achievement, but you know how quickly everything can change in tennis ranking-wise. I will try to recover and enjoy tomorrow."

A New WTA World No. 1

The destination of the No. 1 ranking was one of the prevailing narratives heading into the year's final Grand Slam. It is testament to the extraordinary strength of women's tennis right now that there were four potential contenders for the leading position, with Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula also in the mix should they win the title. The incumbent too, Aryna Sabalenka, needed to successfully defend her crown to have any chance of staying at the top.

For Rybakina, her objective was much more straight forward. Reach the semi-finals, and No. 1 was hers. Across her opening four matches, that looked set to be a formality, as she proceeded to sweep into the last eight without the drop of a set.

Today was by far the greatest test of her resolve. Yet, ultimately, it was one she passed with flying colours. Rybakina's next immediate task will be to keep this run in New York going, as she takes on either Mirra Andreeva or Coco Gauff in the last four.

A maiden US Open title is well within reach. But, regardless of how the remainder of this fortnight plays out, there has already been a significant shift in the power dynamics at the top of women's tennis.

The WTA has a new World No. 1. It is Elena Rybakina who reigns supreme. And with each passing match at Flushing Meadows, it is a status she looks increasingly justified in holding.